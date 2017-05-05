Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With one game of the standard season remaining, Huddersfield Town fans are still pinching themselves when they look at the SkyBet Championship table.

Claiming a top six finish is not a dream - we are actually in the Play-Offs and, barring a couple of results, I’ve enjoyed every game this campaign.

It is the first time in years I’ve been looking forward to the next game as soon as the current one has finished.

Granted, there have been many times (more than there should have been!) we've had to wait until the very last moments of a match to snatch the winner, but that’s added to the excitement and euphoria we've felt when we have grabbed all three points.

Although it’s not good for the nerves - or the finger nails - I don’t think we’d have changed those moments for anything.

It’s produced some brilliant memories we’ll never forget: Wagner sprinting down the touchline, not once but twice, to celebrate a last minute winner with the players; Tommy Smith’s thunderbolt in the 92nd minute against Rotherham United to give us all three points; Jonathan Hogg popping up with a rare goal in injury time to grab the winner against Barnsley; and Collin Quaner’s quick reactions to pounce on the rebound of Aaron Mooy’s penalty to take maximum points against Preston North End, to name but a few.

And, yes, these games in truth should have been wrapped up well before those eventual winners.

Our inability to take more of our chances is the one negative of the season, and left us with a few “what ifs?” but without the incompetence in front of goal, we wouldn’t have experienced those moments we’ll get to treasure forever.

That one small blip on the season is massively outweighed by all the positives both on and off the pitch: David Wagner being named as the league’s manager of the year; players chosen in the championship team of the year; some great signings - both permanently and on loan; a good cup run; record attendances; and all culminating in our highest ever finish in the Championship.

This has resulted in the club selling a record number of season tickets for 2017/18, shifting a huge 17,522 - which, to put it into perspective, is more than our highest attendance (including a few thousand away fans) of the 2015/16 season!

So with one game to go, whatever happens in the Play-Offs, we need to remember all the incredible moments this special season has produced and appreciate how amazing everyone associated with the club has been – the players, the coaching team, back office staff and us, the supporters.

So let’s pull together for that final push and see how far the ‘no limits’ mentality can take us. UTT.

Mark Habergham is a 31-year-old Online Acquisition Manager at The Yorkshire Building Society.

Mark first fell in love with Town when his Dad took him to Leeds Road at the age of eight-years-old and has been a dedicated season ticket holder ever since.