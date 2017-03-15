Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So we're into the fighting end of the season, currently sat six points away from the top two with a comfortable 11 point gap from seventh place.

If there has ever been any point this season to believe we can gain promotion to the Premier League it is now.

Fantastic displays in the FA Cup yet still able to perform in the SkyBet Championship is a credit to David Wagner and his team's work ethic.

It's been beautiful to watch - every game has brought its challenges with the side overcoming the odds and picking up points - we've fought hard against officials who really don't want to be on Town's side; we've fought hard against some class sides; some expensively assembled teams and come out on top of them all.

We've seen Wagner's men build and grow together - this family feeling replicated in the stands with the fans getting louder and prouder - breaking the home attendance record at the John Smiths Stadium three times this season . We've been given belief and dare we dream?

I genuinely don't feel there's anything stopping us. We've got a fight, a passion and a desire I haven't seen before- along with many other qualities.

So if there was a season that we could do it- it would be this one.

It's also great to see Jonathan Hogg return to fit for the final push with the team all fit barring loanee Kasey Palmer and Sean Scannell.

There's a nice buzz around the ground and the feeling walking away at the end of every game, mostly after winning has been great. It's the first season where I've genuinely looked forward to a game- home or away.

Away games have become more than just about visiting a new ground and more about wanting to celebrate at full-time with everyone - the entire team and fans together.

With every game it looks more certain my bet will come in which will be handy to pay for my 2017/18 season ticket. Teams around us are continually dropping points, results are going in our favour and turmoil reigns at clubs with a number of managerial sackings.

It all combines to make me feel we are solid and ready for this. Come on town! We can do this!

Becky Gibson is a 26-year-old lifelong Huddersfield Town fan from Bradford who when she is not supporting Town is an Assistant Manager for Lidl in Holmfirth.