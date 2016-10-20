Town Talk: The North Stand Loyal has to take credit for Huddersfield Town's atmosphere

Its no secret that the town fans this season have been loud, very loud.

And with attendances at the John Smith's Stadium continually rising game by game, it is clear the atmosphere will only get better and better with each match.

We all know the season card price cut instigated by the one and only Dean Hoyle has had a massive impact, coupled with the odd “flash sale” and tenner an adult ticket incentives.

But can it really just be down to numbers through the gate and current form that’s creating such a good atmosphere this season? To put it bluntly - no.

The North Stand Loyal (NSL) have to take a lot of the credit as well - working hard with the fans and the club to create a fantastic day experience.

With this in mind, I spoke to one of the administrators of the NSL Facebook page to find out a bit more about the supporters group.

So, just to clarify, as you are now mostly based in the south stand - is it North Stand Loyal or South Stand Loyal?

Still very much NSL! Obviously we formed in the North Stand which is where the name originally came from, but despite moving from there we feel that it's part of our identity and history as a group.

Of course we're in the South Stand now but the NSL is still the NSL - it's what everyone knows us as and that works for us.

How did the NSL get set-up?

The group was formed by a handful of people in May 2014 - it started with a few chats online between friends about the depleting atmosphere in the ground, and the suggestion that we banded together to do something about it.

We got in touch with a few people who we thought might be interested, and started to spread word publicly, and soon enough held an open meeting at Canalside to gather thoughts and opinions on the best way to move it forward.

It snowballed from there and the group officially formed over the summer period before our first season in the North Stand. The lads who 'run' the group were, and still are, in contact incessantly - we'll exchange countless messages on a daily basis about our plans for the group.

The flags that are used on game days, where do these come from and who funds them?

The flags and materials are crowd-funded, or funded by revenue made on our merchandise.

We rely heavily on the generosity of fans and the Town faithful have always backed the idea and contributed financially.

We also sell t-shirts, stickers, scarves etc. with all profits going back into the pot - anything we raise goes straight back into displays and so on.

I first heard the famous Michael Hefele chant coming from the NSL boys - who’s responsible for this being stuck in our heads?

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday, 16.10.16: Town fans during the game.

Can't remember specifically who brought the song up in all honesty, but word got around in the group and we threw a video together with the tune and lyrics. It took off pretty quickly - no surprise!

Did you expect the NSL to be this successful?

We always had faith the group would be successful - we’ve always had confidence among the group in our approach, which you could say is inspired by Continental football support; but at the same time we knew that it would have its critics at first.

Something new was needed and taking inspiration from a very successful model seemed the right way to go.

I think when we set up we expected that the move to the South Stand would be a few years further down the line.

So the success of the group and general improvement in support across the ground as a whole has probably come faster than we envisaged, but we never doubted that it would happen. All that said, we have a vision of how we’d like to develop and there’s still a long way to go.

Any insight into future plans?

Continue growing and spreading the culture of singing.

As mentioned above, we love the Continental approach and that very much involves constant singing, often regardless of result. That is one of our ultimate aims, and we’ll continue to work towards that until it happens.

We want to continue building in numbers, and growing our displays - everything about the group has the potential to be bigger, and that’s what we intend to achieve.

We would love to have the whole of the South Stand – of course, that's a matter for the club, but we make no secret of our desire to have it packed with Town fans!

What’s your favourite moment from the NSL to date?

That's a tough one -our first few games in the South Stand last season were significant simply because it was our long-term goal and we’d managed to achieve it.

However, the support in there this season has eclipsed that so I’d probably say the home games this year – Brentford on the opening day being a highlight simply because the atmosphere in there was so intense.

That said, during the Wolves home game a few weeks ago there were moments in the final five minutes where chants were resonating around the whole ground, and I just stood – on the front row of the SS – taking in the noise. That was pretty special, and definitely a sign that atmosphere had properly arrived at the John Smith's Stadium.

How do you feel about the season so far?

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with his team

The season so far has been amazing.

Personally, I had a fair amount of confidence in this team going into the season but I figured we might float around the top 10 for the opening few games. To be sitting top as I write this is an unbelievable achievement and one that I suspect no Town fan expected.

Of course, there’s a long way to go in the season and we’re all realistic, but the start to the season has certainly given us hope that we can give it a proper go this year.

Final question - Are we going up?

Superstition tells me not to answer that! The league is ridiculously tough, but there’s no doubt that we’ve made ourselves known - I'm confident we’ll challenge for top 6.

Becky Gibson is a 26-year-old lifelong Huddersfield Town fan from Bradford who when she is not supporting Town is an Assistant Manager for Lidl in Holmfirth.