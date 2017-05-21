Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's difficult to find the words to sum-up the past week, partly due to the copious amounts of alcohol, but also because the reality still has not quite sunk in.

Huddersfield Town and the Play-Offs - the ecstasy, agony, heartbreak, nerves and excitement.

They’re football matches like no other; your senses are heightened, the air bites sharper, the beer tastes sweeter, the pitch glows, you can feel the ground shaking with every inch of your body, and don’t we just love them.

As the cliché goes “ I’d rather go up through the Play-Offs ”, a phrase proclaimed only by the fans of the teams participating.

If it was guaranteed I’m sure this statement would be true, the potential glory of promotion at arguably one of the most iconic stadiums in world football, but the thing with the Play-Offs is that nothing is guaranteed and haven’t Town (and Reading ) proved that.

It was a massive achievement in itself to merely finish inside the top six and had Town’s seasoned ended at Hillsborough I would have been proud nonetheless.

However, I can sit here and be grateful our team is built on a “no limits” attitude. Town’s desire and ambition exceeded their opponents over the two legs and they were duly rewarded as pundits, bookmakers and rival fans continued to dismiss their chances.

But doesn’t that just sum up our season though? We have continued to surprise everyone, ourselves included perhaps. Tearing up the script, breaking records and enjoying ourselves as we did so.

It took a nerve-wracking 210 minutes and a dramatic penalty shoot-out to get past the Owls and now we have just one more game to win, in order to make it to the “Promised Land” and compete with the countries best teams, in what some argue to be the best league in the world.

A trip to Wembley awaits those lucky enough to not be abroad, were we will play Reading. The Royals will be tough, well-organised and a daring opponent, they too have a pioneering manager whose team loves to pass the ball, retaining possession whilst resolute in defence.

Town have been reassuringly combative and showcased their attacking threat, character and determination all season.

Wagner believes his team is most effective when it feeds off a positive attitude, hard work and heart, such attributes required to win a final, and if these attributes are on display as they have been for majority of the season we should all be settling into watch the MOTD highlights in the not so distant future.

See you at Wembley. Ooh to be a…

