Wow - what a rollercoaster of a first-half of a season it has been! Who would have thought we would be here - sitting fourth in the table going into 2017?

And it's not just Huddersfield Town doing well but at this rate it could be an all Yorkshire play-offs with Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday also in the top six while Barnsley's recent run of form leaves them with an outside chance of making it as well.

As optimistic as I am - even I can't believe how well we have done so far. There hasn't been a single game I haven't looked forward to attending. Even trying my best (work permitting) to get to as many away games as possible.

And with the January transfer window opening I can honestly say I've never been so excited to be a Town fan.

Of course though, going into the second half of the season there are a number of questions on our minds...

Who will we sign in the transfer window?

Whoever it is - we know they will fit. Our club won't bring in anyone for the sake of it - they have to be right.

With the draw of David Wagner and the clear development and opportunities that young players are getting with our club it's exciting to think what kind of class could be brought in. Maybe a young, tall Liverpool FC striker?

Will Town be awarded a penalty this season?

My major gripe of this season has been the quality (or lack of) and inconsistencies of the refereeing decisions.

What's considered a penalty in one game isn't even a foul in another. Reading FC this season alone I believe have been awarded 10 penalties while Town's last penalty was in March.

I know I'm biased as I'm a Town fan but I don't see how there can be such a difference! And other than the ball being declared as out of play I can't remember the last time a linesman raised a flag without the referee making the decision first.

Where will Town finish this season?

It seems my optimism has started to become a reality with the side being simply phenomenal. Not just the team but every aspect of the club.

The chairman, the head coach, the fans, the atmosphere, the determination of all involved has made for a truly inspiring first half to the campaign, and now the only way is up!

