Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With games coming thick and fast, 12 games left, quickly became 11 with Huddersfield Town's mid-week victory over Aston Villa.

The ‘business end’ of the season is truly here, and as is so common at this point in the season, fans across the country are now paying as much attention to their opponents results as their own.

The noticeable difference for the Blue and White Army is this season we are desperate for points for all the right reasons.

Despite a lack of main stream media attention, our performances and form have fellow promotion chasing fans worried, and rightly so.

The Terriers have simply been incredible this season; aggressive, dynamic, resilient, free-flowing, take your pick - they have that winning mentality that is essential in order to be successful.

At times, Brighton & Hove Albion at home and Norwich City away to name a few, Town have blown teams away, but what truly makes this side great is they are consistently able to grind out results, much like the three points claimed over Villa in what was a very ugly football match.

David Wagner demands that ability is equally matched by determination, that desire is as important as skill - the side have NEVER stopped working, battling and pushing for all three glorious points in every single fixture, and this is what promotion demands.

On match-days the John Smith's Stadium echoes with “we’re on our way ” and “ Ei-Ei-Ei Oh ” and with each glistening performance or hard-fought victory I cannot help but believe the lyrics.

The pressure is growing, but seemingly, not in West Yorkshire. With Town currently third, and snapping at the heels of the top two, David Wagner continues to boost a “no limits ” attitude.

In each media appearance, he appears relaxed, still laughing at notions of promotion, having repeatedly downplayed the Terrier’s credentials despite their league position.

I’m not naive enough to think he and his team don’t have a sneaky glance at the league or other results, and that they aren’t seriously considering the possibility of promotion.

But I also know, as we’ve seen all season they will continue to work hard and concentrate on themselves to guarantee his side are focused on how they can hurt their opponent.

The performances and application of everyone have really taken a stranglehold on the heads and hearts of fans, and reassuringly for the Blue and White army, Head Coach Wagner followed his spell in the stands by confirming, what many fans already believe, his Huddersfield Town are at times, playing some wonderful football.

With the amount of games left now nearing single figures Town should be immensely proud of their achievements so far this term and can head into their remaining fixtures with belief, confidence and no fear.

If they do that, as they have all season, then automatic promotion may not have to be a dream. Make sure you’re there when we entertain Cardiff City on Sunday 7 May; it could be one hell of a party.

Ooh to be a…

Born and raised in Ossett into a family of Huddersfield Town fans, 27-year-old Matt Beaumont is a season card holder in the Britannia Rescue Stand.

An account manager at an advertising agency based in Wakefield, Matt's spare time is also taken up writing the HTAFC fan blog Give Us An H.