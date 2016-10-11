Town Talk: There is something special about Huddersfield Town's King Wagner

Sitting wedged with my younger sister between my mum and dad. In rain. In hail. In snow. In winds. In bitterly cold nights. In glorious Yorkshire sunshine.

My earliest memories always start in one place - The John Smiths Stadium.

Always a family occasion, and our group expanding with my brother-in-law and nephew (ex-Leeds fans) now Huddersfield Town seasoncard holders, and my partner's family (Bradford City) frequenting the ground to see what real atmosphere is.

My Dad after the Newcastle away game stated to me he had been waiting 30 years for Town to play like this. In that respect I’ve been waiting all my life.

One of the few of my age that can say they had been in the infamous cowshed, albeit in my mother’s stomach, as she attended the final games held at that ground whilst heavily pregnant.

Examiner fan writer Becky Gibson watching Huddersfield Town with her family.

We as a family were nervous with different levels of optimism coming into this season - me being the most optimistic as I placed my bet for Town to be crowned champions at the end of last season.

The season so far has done nothing to discourage this possibility - there is something special about our King Wagner and something healthy and family-like amongst the lads on the field. Passion oozing from every kick, every tackle.

There is a togetherness in the stands as well - the John Smith Stadium becoming a real fortress this season and I believe very few will claim points from us at home with the football on offer both promising and optimistic.

And the fans? Loud, Very Loud.

And is it me or is it just impossible to get “da da dada da Michael Hefele” out of your head?

Examiner fan writer Becky Gibson and her nephew Shay are big fans of Michael Hefele.

The experiences so far this season in a nutshell - kicking things off with a win at home to Brentford to the 14 flights of stairs at Newcastle, celebrating with Hefele at Villa, Hogg’s superb last minute winner against Barnsley, Van la Parra showing his old club what he’s made of, THAT goal from Mooy against Leeds, retaining our castle like home with wins over QPR and Rotherham and Schindler upsetting McCarthy’s Ipswich.

And of course, celebrating with the team and David Wagner at the end of every 90 minutes.

Yes we have lost two games. But who noticed? Definitely not the Town fans, even in a loss we remain united.

Lady Luck seems to also have been on our side, with the referees seeming to be caught up in the Wagner Revolution as well at times.

Every game has been electric, and with every minute that our team play, I feel my bet getting more and more secure.

In Deano We Trust. UTT!

Becky Gibson is a 26-year-old lifelong Huddersfield Town fan from Bradford who when she is not supporting Town is an Assistant Manger for Lidl in Holmfirth.