Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Town Talk: There is something special about Huddersfield Town's King Wagner

  • Updated
  • By

Examiner Fan Columnist Becky Gibson on a real family affair feeling at the John Smith's Stadium so far this season

Town Talk is a weekly fan column focusing on all things Huddersfield Town-related.
Town Talk is a weekly fan column focusing on all things Huddersfield Town-related.

Sitting wedged with my younger sister between my mum and dad. In rain. In hail. In snow. In winds. In bitterly cold nights. In glorious Yorkshire sunshine.

My earliest memories always start in one place - The John Smiths Stadium.

Always a family occasion, and our group expanding with my brother-in-law and nephew (ex-Leeds fans) now Huddersfield Town seasoncard holders, and my partner's family (Bradford City) frequenting the ground to see what real atmosphere is.

My Dad after the Newcastle away game stated to me he had been waiting 30 years for Town to play like this. In that respect I’ve been waiting all my life.

One of the few of my age that can say they had been in the infamous cowshed, albeit in my mother’s stomach, as she attended the final games held at that ground whilst heavily pregnant.

Examiner fan writer Becky Gibson watching Huddersfield Town with her family.
Examiner fan writer Becky Gibson watching Huddersfield Town with her family.

We as a family were nervous with different levels of optimism coming into this season - me being the most optimistic as I placed my bet for Town to be crowned champions at the end of last season.

The season so far has done nothing to discourage this possibility - there is something special about our King Wagner and something healthy and family-like amongst the lads on the field. Passion oozing from every kick, every tackle.

There is a togetherness in the stands as well - the John Smith Stadium becoming a real fortress this season and I believe very few will claim points from us at home with the football on offer both promising and optimistic.

And the fans? Loud, Very Loud.

And is it me or is it just impossible to get “da da dada da Michael Hefele” out of your head?

Examiner fan writer Becky Gibson and her nephew Shay are big fans of Michael Hefele.
Examiner fan writer Becky Gibson and her nephew Shay are big fans of Michael Hefele.

The experiences so far this season in a nutshell - kicking things off with a win at home to Brentford to the 14 flights of stairs at Newcastle, celebrating with Hefele at Villa, Hogg’s superb last minute winner against Barnsley, Van la Parra showing his old club what he’s made of, THAT goal from Mooy against Leeds, retaining our castle like home with wins over QPR and Rotherham and Schindler upsetting McCarthy’s Ipswich.

And of course, celebrating with the team and David Wagner at the end of every 90 minutes.

Yes we have lost two games. But who noticed? Definitely not the Town fans, even in a loss we remain united.

Lady Luck seems to also have been on our side, with the referees seeming to be caught up in the Wagner Revolution as well at times.

Every game has been electric, and with every minute that our team play, I feel my bet getting more and more secure.

In Deano We Trust. UTT!

Becky Gibson is a 26-year-old lifelong Huddersfield Town fan from Bradford who when she is not supporting Town is an Assistant Manger for Lidl in Holmfirth.

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Dean Hoyle up for Lucrative Award Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog David Wagner given Reading FA Fine
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Flying High: Supporters warm to Huddersfield Town's new cast of characters

Huddersfield Town are riding high in the SkyBet Championship so far this season.

The ‘Wagner Revolution’ has captured the imagination of supporters this season with Town game crowds at an all time high

Related Tags

In The News
Town Talk
Places
John Smith's Stadium
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Sport Opinion

Most Read in Sport

The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star Courtney Green is good mates with a certain Huddersfield Town star.
  1. The Only Way Is Essex
    So why was a Huddersfield Town player pictured with TOWIE star Courtney Green?
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's next opponents Sheffield Wednesday will be biting their finger nails
  3. Dean Hoyle
    Dean Hoyle makes shortlist for football's chief executive of the year award
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Former Huddersfield Town player set to feature in new Sky Sports documentary
  5. Aaron Mooy
    Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy helps Australia claim draw against Japan

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent