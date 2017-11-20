Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Christmas on the horizon, the football season is about to get particularly busy as clubs up and down the country prepare themselves for the festive fixture list.

In the Premier League, Huddersfield Town will face seven games next month – the same amount of matches David Wagner's side had in the whole of October and November combined.

It could be a make-or-break stage of the campaign and to be successful the side will need to avoid as many injuries and suspensions as possible while rotating the team to keep players fresh and at peak performance.

Squad depth will be the key and with nearly two proven Premier League players for every position Wagner's side should be strong enough to deal with what is to come.

From a disciplinary point of view it will be essential not to pick up silly yellow cards – something the side have arguably been guilty of in the last few games.

Captain Tommy Smith is already one away from a ban on four cautions, with Christopher Schindler, already sorely missed against AFC Bournemouth, on three.

Town cannot afford to get either these or any other influential players banned in order to help maintain much-needed momentum throughout the hectic schedule.

One good thing about December though has to be the absence of an international break – the last three months have been frustrating with the stop-start nature of the fixture list.

After the West Bromwich Albion win it was frustrating the side were unable to kick-on because the international break ruined any potential momentum the victory gained.

It also must be hard for players who aren't internationals as well – trying to maintain match fitness without any competitive games for two weeks, although time away training abroad isn't a bad alternative.

No international breaks also means Aaron Mooy doesn’t have to travel across the globe, meaning he can concentrate solely on pushing Huddersfield Town further up the table and closer to that magic 40 point survival mark.

Thomas Pearson, aged 14, has been a Huddersfield Town supporter all his life and a season card holder since the age of six. Attending matches with his Grandparents and Auntie, Thomas goes to Brighouse High School and hopes to become a sports journalist when he is older.