Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a time to be a Huddersfield Town fan but before we get too carried away by our inaugural Premier League campaign it is important to reflect on how we got there.

After recording back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, I decided to ask my family and friends what their favourite game of all time was.

Below is a picture of all of them with their answers – do any of them match yours?

Myself – 22/5/1994 – Carlisle United vs Huddersfield Town: A loss but it secured my first trip to Wembley. Night matches are always the best and I will never forget the celebratory FishNChips in Penrith on the way home.

Dad – 5/11/1994 - York City vs Huddersfield Town: A loss during the Neil Warnock promotion season but a tremendous trip which included karaoke entertainment from Terry, the pre-match pub landlord.

Phil – 11/2/1995 Wrexham vs Huddersfield Town: Goals from Ronnie Jepson and Andy Booth saw us come from behind to win 2-1. It was the moment we thought we were good for promotion, which was eventually secured at the end of the season.

Helen – 01/5/2011 – Huddersfield Town 11 vs Everyone’s Kids: On the John Smith's Stadium pitch - are there any other clubs which do this for their fans?

Mol and Lucy – 26/5/2012 – Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United at Wembley: Who will ever forget that penalty shoot-out where Alex Smithies became a hero?

Gemma – 29/5/2017 – Huddersfield Town vs Reading at Wembley: What an atmosphere and an even better penalty shoot-out than five years ago to secure a great hat-trick – three Play-Offs, three goalless draws, three penalty shootouts from the basement to the elite.

Harper – 16/10/2016 – Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday: Her only game so far and although we lost, it didn’t put her off too much because she slept right through it!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

I have always thought we have been very lucky over the years with promotions and relegations meaning there has rarely been a dull moment following the club.

I have travelled to approximately 50 grounds with Town over the years, taking in the trips to Wembley and Cardiff which were all great days out and memories fans will cherish forever.

Look at the opposition of each of our favourite games - Carlisle, York, Wrexham, Sheffield United and Reading. How many of these will be re-written this year?

Here’s to a great season - I wasn’t sure it could beat last season but so far we have re-defined the term #NoLimits.

Mike resides in Golcar with his wife and Cockerpoo and has watched Huddersfield Town all his life; his first game a win against Watford back in the 1975/76 season where he took his toy cars and played with them on the terrace.

Hooked by the Mick Buxton era, Mike has continued to attend home and away matches with his Dad and friends and is currently a season-ticket holder in the Riverside Stand.