The fantastic win over Leeds United at home on Sunday capped the end of another perfect week to be a Huddersfield Town fan.

The adrenaline of the game is still pumping and I'm enjoying having the 'bragging rights' over our West Yorkshire rivals.

However, our magnificent win was tarnished slightly by an incident at the game and I’m not talking about the handbag fight between the coaches, or the squabble amongst the players that followed.

I’m talking about the complete lack of respect shown by one town 'fan' (a term I use loosely as no true football 'fan' would act in this way) waving a Turkish flag in the South Stand.

Leaving the ground on Sunday I heard a conversation between a father and his young son. He turned to his lad and said “all that going on at home with Grandad - we can forget about it here. Come on Town”.

It made me think about the number of times I walk into the John Smith's Stadium and forget about the outside world - all that matters is the football. Celebrating or sulking in unison with your Football Family.

The 'Football Family' doesn’t just stop with the fans, it’s the players, the managers, the back-room staff, it’s the opposition. Its everyone who loves the beautiful game regardless of colour, gender or age.

We show our respect and unity in minute silences regularly before kick-off - from those lost in service to those lost in acts of terrorism who may have had no links to football at all.

We stand together for those lost in the Bradford City fire, Hillsborough, Munich, Turkey and more recently Brazil to name just a few, each getting the same respect and attention.

When a member of the Football Family doesn’t come home, whether from a game, a holiday or their job, it’s heart-breaking.

Not just for the immediate family and friends, but for the football family too.

We leave the world outside the ground and in those few silent minutes, united we grieve and mend.

I wish to not give this lout any more 'fame' and desperately hope he gets the punishment he deserves (it has been reported since first writing this that he has been banned indefinitely).

As fans, we are passionate and as Town fans we have had our fair share of frustrations, however there is no excuse for that behaviour.

There is a massive difference between banter and disrespect and instead of bragging I’ve found myself apologising to my Leeds United friends for the behaviour of one idiot - as it was one idiot and not something 99% of Town fans condoned.

In Memory Of Those Who Never Came Back Home.

Becky Gibson is a 26-year-old lifelong Huddersfield Town fan from Bradford who when she is not supporting Town is an Assistant Manager for Lidl in Holmfirth.