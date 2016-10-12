Town Talk: What a difference a year makes as Huddersfield Town are firing on all cylinders

How do you sum up the season so far?

A question with many possible answers however, for me I think the best way to begin to answer this would be to give a direct comparison of where we have come from.

Consider the style of football played towards the end of the Chris Powell Era, the lack of confidence that every fan had in that tenure towards the end and also to some extent the whole negativity surrounding Huddersfield Town as a whole, especially from fans who seemed to be more detached from the club as they ever were under the leadership of Mark Robins and Simon Grayson.

We are all aware of the 'Wagner Revolution' and its chance to ignite Huddersfield as a club - however, what it has ultimately ignited is the fans.

The supporters now have a connection, a true feeling that each and every player will give their all for the team on the pitch, a feeling each player is wearing the shirt with pride.

A feeling that the club is finally listening to the need for a complete home atmosphere to help cheer on the lads on a match day, a true 12th man at last inside the John Smith’s stadium.

This alone has to be one massive positive step from our season so far and a real bit of class from an owner who truly has the club and its fans at heart.

Next take the actual team performances.

I say and highlight performances not results because for me results can never be guaranteed (although what a set of results) but as a fan paying hard earned cash what I do want to see is a team giving its all to get that result.

Taking our opening games the actual on pitch endeavour from the players has created a real buzz, a huge feel good factor.

Even in defeat at Brighton and Reading both places which historically prove very difficult for Town, the team never gave up and on both occasions could quite easily of proved better results.

Realistically it’s a very long and hard season and we all know we will have many things to cope with along the way.

Take the recent van La Parra lack of discipline or the goalkeeping mistake by Danny Ward for example, but even with these setbacks you get the feeling that they are just little blips along the way and that we have the ability within the squad to continue to compete at the top half of the table.

Nothing highlights this more than reflecting on our latest game away from home at Ipswich, proving just how accomplished this team is already looking. This was a team focused and well prepared with a game plan prior to kick off.

A team that then also followed through to the letter that game plan during a game that never looked like producing anything but a positive result. Again all of this away from home on a ground where many a Town team has failed miserably.

This is a team which is exciting to watch, is focused and willing to work its socks off for each other and seems to be full of quality players in all positions who are as happy on the bench supporting their team mates as they are on the pitch helping them.

Never in my years of watching Huddersfield have I known a new player be so popular with fans whilst only having minimal opportunities to show his qualities as the already legendary Michael Hefele.

Tuesday night games with over 18,000 fans, an upcoming TV game on a Sunday afternoon looking likely to sell out....

The connection that has been missing for so long now seems to be made, the negative clouds have lifted and this club is slowly waking up. Whatever the season holds the feeling you get from these early beginnings is that there is absolutely no way you want to miss any part of it.

