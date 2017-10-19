Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last time Huddersfield Town were in the top-flight, they beat the eventual champions in both seasons - Arsenal in 1970/71 and Derby County in 1971/72.

But how likely is such a stunning result this time round?

I’ve tried to work it out by looking at last season, 2015/16, to see how the top six performed against the teams who finished below the top six.

Firstly, how often did they lose?

Top six sides 2015/16 league losses to teams outside the top six

Chelsea = 1 (Crystal Palace)

Tottenham Hotspur = 1 (West Ham United)

Manchester City = 2 (Leicester City, Everton)

Liverpool = 5 (Burnley, AFC Bournemouth, Swansea City, Hull City, Leicester City, Crystal Palace)

Arsenal = 2 (Everton, West Bromwich Albion)

Manchester United = 1 (Watford)

Total: 12 defeats

Average per team: 2 defeats

If you take out Everton, who finished seventh, the average drops below two per season - that would make a Town victory this season just as special as the two back in the early seventies.

So what about getting a draw against one of the top six? How likely is that?

Top six sides 2015/16 league draws against teams not in top six

Chelsea = 2 (Swansea City, Burnley)

Tottenham Hotspur = 5 (Everton, West Bromwich Albion, AFC Bournemouth, Leicester City, Sunderland)

Manchester City = 5 (Everton, Southampton, Middlesborough (twice), Stoke City)

Liverpool = 5 (Southampton (twice), West Ham United, Sunderland, AFC Bournemouth)

Arsenal = 3 (Leicester City, Middlesborough, AFC Bournemouth)

Manchester United = 11 (Stoke City (twice), Burnley, West Ham United, Everton (twice), Hull City, AFC Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City, Southampton)

Total: 31 draws

Average per team: 5 draws

While more likely than getting a win, the odds of drawing are still pretty poor.

So what does my analysis show overall?

Depressingly, the top six win three out of every four games against teams below them and avoid defeat in more than nine out of ten such games.

I’m beginning to realise that old saying that the Premier League contains two leagues, is true.

So should Town throw in the towel now against Manchester United on Saturday? No!

Because nine of the top six’s defeats, and seventeen of their draws, were against teams from the bottom half of the table.

And every team - I say again, every single team - managed at least one draw against a top six team.

So it can be done -they just need to believe and keep at it.

