You could almost feel the reverberations of shock and guffaws across the Internet as it was revealed Virgil van Dijk would be joining Liverpool from Southampton for a staggering £75m.

From a Huddersfield Town perspective, replies of ‘How Much?!!’ were quickly followed by the questioning of the current market price for the Terriers’ very own Christopher Schindler.

Although no-one of a Town persuasion is realistically contemplating the departure of arguably the club’s most-prized asset anytime soon, it does make for interesting consideration.

For while praise is often directed towards creative architect Aaron Mooy or workhorse Jonathan Hogg, Schindler has also been invaluable to the club’s success under David Wagner.

The midfield axis of Mooy and Hogg may be excellent, but the transfer market is driven on a simple supply and demand concept with decent, consistent and adaptable central defenders currently in short supply.

With Liverpool’s defensive woes all too evident through the hapless inadequacies of Dejan Lovren, the Reds have looked to bolster their shaky defence with Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk a long-time target.

It is reported the £75m fee came about due to the Reds fear (and desperation) the move for their number one target was set to be hi-jacked by rivals Manchester City.

In a twisted quirk of fate, hours after the van Dijk deal was done, City’s own defensive woes were further exacerbated with captain Vincent Kompany limping out of the 1-0 win at Newcastle United.

Then there are, of course, further Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Arsenal also scrambling for defensive cover – if not in next month’s transfer window then certainly the summer.

With the special relationship between Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Huddersfield Town’s head coach Wagner, it would not have been inconceivable Schindler’s name may have been dropped into conversation a few times in the past.

Therefore, yesterday’s record transfer deal for a defender can see Town fans breathe a sigh of relief that nothing more is likely to come from it – certainly not from a Liverpool perspective anyway.

However, what makes Christopher Schindler so attractive to potential suitors is the 27-year-old has shown an incredible level of consistency and adaptability throughout his time in England.

The German was Town’s most-played player in the club’s historic SkyBet Championship promotion last season, featuring in 55 of their 58 games in all competitions.

Even at his previous club 1860 Munich, Schindler missed only six of a possible 68 league games in Germany’s second tier.

Since then he has adapted well to not only English football but first the Championship and now the Premier League.

Defenders who can not only evolve and adapt to different leagues but also counteract the strengths of opposing strikers are much sought-after commodities.

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) and Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) have all been left short-changed by the defender so far this campaign.

Although he may have struggled against West Ham United’s Andy Carroll back in September, he more than learnt the required lessons when facing Peter Crouch last weekend.

And despite David Wagner insisting no player will be allowed to leave the club next month, it would be hard for any football club of Huddersfield Town’s stature to resist a colossal offer for his services.

Either way, Schindler has already written himself into Town folklore by converting the all-important play-off final penalty in front of 76,682 to book the club’s place in the Premier League.

Therefore whatever may happen in the future, it’s cherished memories like these no mega-buck opposition can buy or prise away – and ones everyone at Town will be hoping are just the first of many more to come...