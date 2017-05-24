Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well, the talking is almost over.

In a few days we will all be ‘walking the walk’ up Wembley Way, unless of course you intend cycling to the game.

All that remains to be said is to wish both sets of supporters a safe journey and, in the case of the Terriers, a victorious return.

Today, Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) representatives were to attend the Supporters Direct “Women at the Game” launch along with the Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham.

This was due to be held at the National Museum of Football which is situated close to the MEN Arena but has now been relocated to Hotel Football, Sir Matt Busby Way, following the horrendous atrocity which took place on Monday evening.

Understandably, yesterday there was a strong possibility the launch would be postponed as a result of the horrendous atrocity which took place on Monday evening.

HTSA send our deepest sympathy to all those whose lives have now been so tragically affected and assure each and everyone that they will be in our thoughts and prayers over the coming weeks.

We also continue to hold Andrew (Totty) Cruikshanks in our thoughts and prayers.

It would be fantastic news if Huddersfield Town were to achieve Premier League status and would certainly be a boost for Totty on the long road to recovery.

The experience of seeing your favourite popstars and sporting heroes performing live should make up those happy memories that remain with you for the rest of your life.

To this end HTSA thanks in advance the thousands of stewards and the staff from the emergency services who will be at Wembley making sure that we are all kept safe from harm.

Please be patient as you pass through any security checks and do all you can to help make the process run as smoothly as possible.

HTSA would like to see the whole of Wembley filled with blue and white flags and banners, but the people in the queue behind you will not be interested in whether or not you have left your safety certificate at home.

Town Chairman, Dean Hoyle, is once again cycling to Wembley and doing more than his fair share to make sure that as many youngsters as possible are able to attend the game.

Just imagine if every Town fan in Wembley were to give £1 to the Road To Wembley 2017 fund, it would certainly make Dean’s aches and pains all the more worthwhile.

HTSA will be using the money raised on our coaches to Manchester’s Ethiad Stadium last March to subsidise the travel costs of all those young people who will be travelling with HTSA to Wembley.

The future of any sport is in the hands of the next generation and not the deep pockets and bulging bank accounts of the FA, Premier League and EFL.

Perhaps now is the time for the EFL to get on their bike or, better still, follow Dean’s example?

And finally, if there is a last word for David Wagner and his team it must come from Horace himself and the Ode to be a Terrier, “Carpe Diem!”

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.