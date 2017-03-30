Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When I tell people that I’m involved with the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association, I’m often met with the same pointed question: “Oh, what do you do?”

“Well”, I say, before leaning forward and taking a deep breath. “We represent our shareholders and Town fans, we lobby the club and the authorities on their behalf, we help them get to games by providing affordable and family-friendly travel, we serve the community through charitable work, and we advance the interests of the wider supporters’ trust movement.”

At this point, just when I’m feeling as smug as Nora Batty on that step of hers, the person opposite usually stares back blankly and replies, “No, I mean, what do you actually, like, do?”

So, I thought it might be instructive to pen a sort of HTSA Board members’ diary or ‘Week In The Life Of’ feature to satisfy the queries and concerns of the doubters, the confused, and the merely curious.

It makes sense, I suppose, to begin last Thursday, when myself, Trev and Bob Pepper attended the relaunch of the Town Foundation in the posh part of the Revell Ward Stand.

I think it’s fair to say that we all came away from the meeting with a sense the club are determined to make the Foundation a success by taking it to the next level.

Which is more than can be said for Friday, because I spent most of it trying to fill out a Supporters Direct membership renewal form.

Thankfully, Saturday proved to be much less stressful. In the morning, Trev, Alasdair, Paul, and myself had an incredibly productive meeting with the NSL about the future of the Stand Up For Town campaign.

Later in the day, we met with the SLO, Nathan Hosker, to discuss a whole host of Town-related issues, and we all headed home feeling that we’d achieved a lot.

On Sunday, I appeared on Radio Sangam to discuss racism and Asian participation in football, both on and off the field.

One of our main objectives as an association is to make the football club more reflective of the broader community, and I’d say this experience has helped me realise just how far we need to go to make good on that promise.

But not half as far as we need to go to reform football’s governing bodies! On Monday night, I, along with six other Town fans from the ATT Panel, travelled to Bramall Lane to attend an EFL Fan Forum.

At least that’s what it was billed as, but if you ask me, it was more like an extended advert for Sky Sports. Ah well, you win some, you lose some.

And on Tuesday night, we chalked up a win. Not only did we have a creative and constructive Board meeting, we also welcomed a new member to the fold, Emily Broome, who’s going to be heading up our Women at the Game initiative.

As for Wednesday, here I’m sat, writing this very column. I can only hope that it’s given you an insight into the day-to-day business of a modern supporters’ trust.

If you’re just here for the travel, I can confirm that we’ll be running a coach to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, April 8.

Members can reserve a seat for just £11, while non-members can get one for £13 and Under 7s can make the trip free of charge.

The coach will be departing from Gooder Street, Brighouse, at 11.15am and the John Smith’s Stadium at 11.45am.

You can book by ringing our Travel Line on 07905 580784 or emailing travel@htsa-web.com.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website, email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.