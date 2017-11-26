Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield withstood a determined second-half onslaught from Leicester Lions and finished the match strongly to record their second consecutive away win, 31-17, in their National 2 North campaign.

The Lions almost reached the Huddersfield line in the opening play when full back Ian Smith made a searing break from the kick-off.

Thereafter, though, Huddersfield controlled most of the first half and took a lead that they would hold throughout the match.

A high box kick by scrum half Joel Hinchliffe turned the home defence and his half back partner Harry Davey rounded off a lively right-side break with the first try of the match on four minutes.

Davey’s conversion and the first of four penalties three minutes later extended the lead.

A lapse in defensive concentration allowed the Lions onto the scoresheet 15 minutes in when Devon Constant powered through for a try on the left wing.

Another Davey penalty extended Huddersfield’s lead but the deficit was cut back straight after the re-start.

With ball in hand, the Lions always looked threatening and after a well-taken catch from the kick off the ball was channelled right and centre Alex Wilcockson scored the Lions’ second try after some tidy passing exchanges.

Joe Boden’s conversion reduced Huddersfield’s lead to a single point.

The see-saw tipped back Huddersfield’s way almost immediately.

Throughout the match the Huddersfield pack had been producing punchy and powerful short breaks which provided clean ruck ball and set up good attacking possibilities.

After a couple of excellent phases down the middle, hooker Ben Morrill charged through for Huddersfield’s second try which Davey converted.

The visitors put themselves under some unnecessary pressure as a result of a lost line-out in stoppage time put their defence under the cosh, but they held firm and they retained their lead at the interval.

Huddersfield made a good start to the second period and extended their lead with another penalty five minutes in, but when the Lions scored the try of the match on the hour the game was thrown wide open once again.

A beautiful move from a clean line-out deep inside their own half saw the ball run and passed full width right and then full width left, with lock forward Ollie Tapscott being the man to touch down.

When Huddersfield lost the services of their influential lock Austen Thompson to the sin bin with a quarter of an hour to go it did seem like the game was there for the home side to take. However, 14-man Huddersfield showed great resilience in defence, scrummaging well close to their own line and turning defence into attack with some superb ball retention and continuous close-phase play.

Number eight Richard Piper showed great leadership quality in setting up the forward momentum and a spell of continuous Huddersfield possession which lasted for over five minutes.

A couple more successful penalties resulting from the pressure left the Lions needing two scores to take the game, but it was Huddersfield who closed the match by getting another.

Deep into injury time, Davey rounded the defence on the right wing for a third try after a fine final spell.