Sykes Cup holders Delph & Dobcross will start their defence of the trophy on home soil.

In the first round of the All Rounder Cricket-sponsored knockout on April 30 next year, Andy Gleave’s side have been drawn at home to the winners of the preliminary-round tie between Hall Bower and Emley Clarence.

Beaten finalists Shepley have been drawn away to Slaithwaite of the Jedi Sports Championship.

Surprise 2016 semi-finalists Meltham – who missed out on promotion to the Drakes Premiership last season only on run average – face a trip to Scholes in the first round.

See Delph receiving the Sykes Cup:

The tie of the round – historically drawn for the first time using a computer programme – is Barkisland v Hoylandswaine, the teams who finished fourth and second respectively in the top flight last season and, indeed, Swaine were semi-finalists this year.

The preliminary round will be played on April 23.

Preliminary round draw: Lepton v Almondbury, Birkby Rose Hill v Denby Dale, Denby v Thurstonland, Cumberworth v Upperthong, Marsden v Mirfield, Hall Bower v Emley.

First round draw: Barkisland v Hoylandswaine, Lepton or Almondbury v Holmfirth, Honley v Birkby RH or Denby Dale, Moorlands v Rastrick, Mirfield Parish v Golcar, Lascelles Hall v Linthwaite, Clayton West v Denby or Thurstonland, Slaithwaite v Shepley, Cawthorne v Thongsbridge, Skelmanthorpe v Cumberworth or Upperthong, Armitage Bridge v Kirkheaton, Scholes v Meltham, Broad Oak v Marsden or Mirfield, Shelley v Elland, Kirkburton v Almondbury Wes, Delph v Hall Bower or Emley.

Fired Up Paddock Shield holders Barkisland are on the road in the first round of next year’s second XI knockout – which includes the six clubs admitted from the old Central League (Holmbridge, Cartworth Moor, Edgerton & Dalton, Flockton, Almondburians and Nortonthorpe).

It’s 45 overs in all second XI Drakes cricket next summer and Barkisland will play their first tie at either Mirfield or Thongsbridge (April 30), who meet in the preliminary round on April 23.

Paddock Shield preliminary round: Shelley v Lascelles Hall, Edgerton & Dalton v Marsden, Mirfield Parish v Cartworth Moor, Kirkheaton v Almondbury Wes, Mirfield v Thongsbridge, Meltham v Hall Bower, Holmbridge v Denby, Almondburians v Lepton, Emley v Nortonthorpe, Thurstonland v Birkby RH, Upperthong v Linthwaite, Almondbury v Flockton.

Paddock Shield first round: Shepley v Delph, Denby Dale v Clayton West, Cumberworth v Shelley or Lascelles Hall, Edgerton & Dalton or Marsden v Mirfield Parish or Cartworth Moor, Rastrick v Scholes, Kirkheaton or Almondbury Wes v Honley, Elland v Skelmanthorpe, Mirfield or Thongsbridge v Barkisland, Meltham or Hall Bower v Slaithwaite, Holmbridge or Denby v Kirkburton, Holmfirth v Almondburians or Lepton, Hoylandswaine v Broad Oak, Emley or Nortonthorpe v Moorlands, Thurstonland or Birkby RH v Armitage Bridge, Upperthong or Linthwaite v Almondbury or Flockton, Golcar v Cawthorne.

