Scholes will begin the defence of their All Rounder Sykes Cup with a trip to lower-league opposition.

The Premiership side will tackle either Holme Valley neighbours Holmbridge or Lascelles Hall in the first round on Sunday, May 6.

Lascelles Hall host Holmbridge in the preliminary round on Sunday, April 22 - the day after the Drakes League season gets under way - with the prize of hosting the holders at the next stage.

Broad Oak, who reached the final last season, travel to Premiership rivals Thongsbridge in the first round.

There are three other all-Premiership ties, with Mirfield Parish Cavaliers hosting Golcar, Moorlands entertaining Kirkburton and Shelley at home to Cawthorne.

The preliminary round of the Fired Up Paddock Shield, for Second XIs, will also be played on April 22, with the first round on May 6.

The Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Trophy will begin with matches on Tuesday, June 12.

To help with potential umpiring problems, the T20 Shield – for teams outside the top flight – will be played on Thursdays next season, starting with the preliminary round on June 14.

All Rounder Sykes Cup preliminary round: Upperthong v Denby, Emley v Nortonthorpe, Almondbury v Cartworth Moor, Cumberworth v Edgerton/Dalton, Birkby Rose Hill v Linthwaite, Lascelles Hall v Holmbridge, Flockton v Meltham, Denby Dale v Hall Bower, Marsden v Mirfield, Holmfirth v Lepton, Thurstonland v Kirkheaton.

First round: Upperthong or Denby v Elland, Mirfield Parish v Golcar, Slaithwaite v Armitage Bridge, Emley or Nortonthorpe v Hoylandswaine, Almondbury or Cartworth Moor v Delph, Cumberworth or Edgerton/Dalton v Honley, Moorlands v Kirkburton, Birkby Rose Hill or Linthwaite v Barkisland, Lascelles Hall or Holmbridge v Scholes, Flockton or Meltham v Shepley, Denby Dale or Hall Bower v Clayton West, Thongsbridge v Broad Oak, Marsden or Mirfield v Skelmanthorpe, Holmfirth or Lepton v Almondbury Wes, Thurstonland or Kirkheaton v Rastrick, Shelley v Cawthorne.

Fired Up Paddock Shield preliminary round: Hall Bower v Moorlands, Lepton v Mirfield Parish, Cartworth Moor v Almondbury, Nortonthorpe v Meltham, Denby v Upperthong, Linthwaite v Thongsbridge, Kirkheaton v Thurstonland, Edgerton/Dalton v Flockton, Mirfield v Marsden, Shelley v Emley, Holmbridge v Lascelles Hall.

First round: Barkisland v Birkby Rose Hill, Rastrick v Hall Bower or Moorlands, Honley v Lepton or Mirfield Parish, Skelmanthorpe v Cartworth Moor or Almondbury, Hoylandswaine v Nortonthorpe or Meltham, Cartworth Moor v Slaithwaite, Golcar v Cumberworth, Scholes v Denby or Upperthong, Cawthorne v Linthwaite or Thongsbridge, Kirkburton v Kirkheaton or Thurstonland, Almondbury Wes v Edgerton/Dalton or Flockton, Delph v Mirfield or Marsden, Broad Oak v Shelley or Emley, Armitage Bridge v Denby Dale, Shepley v Holmfirth, Elland v Holmfirth or Lascelles Hall.

T20 Trophy opening games (June 12): Group 1 - Delph v Broad Oak, Thongsbridge v Armitage Bridge. Group 2 - Skelmanthorpe v Cawthorne, Hoylandswaine v Kirkburton. Group 3 - Barkisland v Moorlands, Golcar v Mirfield Parish. Group 4 - Scholes v Honley, Shepley v Shelley.

T20 Shield preliminary (June 14): Linthwaite v Denby Dale, Thurstonland v Marsden, Hall Bower v Edgerton/Dalton, Lepton v Slaithwaite, Denby v Holmfirth, Mirfield v Cumberworth, Almondbury v Cartworth Moor, Nortonthorpe v Emley, Kirkheaton v Flockton, Almondbury Wes v Clayton West, Meltham v Holmbridge. Byes - Elland, Birkby Rose Hill, Rastrick, Lascelles Hall, Upperthong.

First round (Thursday, June 21): Linthwaite or Denby Dale v Thurstonland or Marsden, Hall Bower or Edgerton/Dalton v Lepton or Slaithwaite, Denby or Holmfirth v Mirfield or Cumberworth, Almondbury or Cartworth Moor v Nortonthorpe or Emley, Kirkheaton or Flockton v Almondbury Wes or Clayton West, Meltham or Holmbridge v Elland, Birkby Rose Hill v Rastrick, Lascelles Hall v Upperthong.