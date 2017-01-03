Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley can take a huge step towards promotion from the Northern Counties East League’s first division at the weekend.

The table-toppers are at home to local rivals and second in the table Penistone Church.

Following their 5-0 home win against Nostell Miners Welfare manager Darren Hepworth’s side are five points clear at the top and they can increase that advantage as they take on Penistone at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground on Saturday (3pm).

Emley were never in trouble against Nostell as they were four goals to the good by half-time.

Prolific striker Ashley Flynn took his tally to 37 league goals for the season as he put the home side firmly in control with goals after 15 and 22 minutes.

That lead was increased with a strike from Jordan Corduri on 28 minutes and the fourth was bagged just two minutes before half-time when skipper Kieran Ryan netted.

Four minutes into the second half Joe Brennan made way for Callum Charlton and he had an impact when he scored the fifth on 68 minutes.

The victory took Emley’s goal tally in the league to 89 from 27 outings and increased their goal difference to plus 55.

While Emley go into the game on the back of another comfortable win, Penistone had to scrap for a point in the Bank Holiday fixtures.

They drew 1-1 at home to mid-table Eccleshill United when took a 66th minute equaliser from Church’s Scott Whittington to match the first half strike from Eccleshill’s Nicholas Truelove.

AFC Emley: Graham McLachlan, Jason Craney (Alex Slack 61 mins), Liam Schofield, Sam Jerome, Tom Brennan, Joe Brennan (Callum Charlton 49 mins), Jordan Corduri, Aaron Joseph (Matthew Jackson 75 mins), Josh Ingham, Ashley Flynn, Kieran Ryan. Subs: Doran Jordan, Jordan Townend