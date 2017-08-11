Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace weren't expecting this summer to be as busy as it has been, but that's what happens when your manager decides to step away from the game with minimal forewarning. Having flowing through stints under Tony Pulis, Neil Warnock, Alan Pardew and Sam Allardyce - to name but a few - the south London club have appointed what is only their second ever overseas coach, former Netherlands captain Frank de Boer.

While their out with the old in with the new philosophy hasn't been wholeheartedly matched in the transfer market, Palace already had a half-decent squad to begin with - they just needed a coach capable of getting the best out of them. Signs in pre-season have pointed to a more patient, possession based approach, with overloads on the wing and use of Benteke's size a clear goalscoring tactic. They won't be blood and guts in the face of their opposition, but look to tease mistakes out of them, exploiting them with well worked short-passing moves and a great deal of pace in the final third.

The danger will come most down the wings, with their new 3-4-3 allowing the likes of Andros Townsend and Patrick Van Aanholt to join attacks from deep, creating overlaps and natural width in a way that's difficult to defend against without doubling up and leaving gaps centrally. Promising young talent Jason Lokilo and Wilfried Zaha will work further forward either side of Christian Benteke, who will lead the line alone in a manner not too dissimilar to how Steve Mounie should for Town.

While it's entirely possible for Zaha and Lokilo to swap wings and Jason Puncheon to push forward in to more and a number ten role when in attack, it's hard to see Palace having their combinations ironed out and working to their fullest this early in the season. An entirely new system for most of their players with new signings in key positions, this could be an ideal time to play a side who'll most likely finish the season far stronger than they begin it.

Defensively, there's a lot to be admired about what De Boer looks to be creating. Milivojevuic is a more than capable holding midfielder, and will run himself in to the ground for the cause, so it's important both Aaron Mooy and Kasey Palmer find a way to work the ball around him effectively. The back three of Scott Dann, loan signing Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Jaïro Riedewald from Ajax has plenty of promise, but not an awful lot of experience. Riedewald is only 20 and will be playing his first Premier League match, while is a year younger at 19, leaving 30-year-old Scott Dann the added responsibility of organising not only himself, but the pair either side of him.

That said, where Palace may be most suspect is out wide on the break, which is where the likes of Tom Ince, Elias Kachunga and Tommy Smith could have the biggest say. With two very attack minded wing-backs being covered by two very young central defenders, they are the areas that Town should target most, exploiting the gaps that are likely to be left and the opportunity to win a one-on-one and get in behind the defence with Steve Mounie available centrally.

Palace also seem to have an issue between the posts, with De Boer looking for a new keeper to replace both Wayne Hennessey and Julian Speroni, neither of whom he's been particularly taken by. An apparent 50/50 on who he chooses to start, it's hardly an ideal position to be in before the first game of the season, especially with a new-look defensive shape getting its first real test. It's not unfair to suggest that all the tactical changes currently being bedded in at Palace are likely to create some hesitation and uncertainty within their team, so with Town so comfortable and settled in their skin and identity with Wagner at the helm, that's one clear area in which the Terriers will have an advantage.

In terms of result, the most obvious finish would be a score draw, but it's not out of the question to think that Town could nick this one, especially with all of the passion and enthusiasm that will exist in camp so soon after being promoted. Both coaches are tactically sound and have the ability to change the game from the bench, but given the speed with which Town have done their business and the continuity factor present - which shouldn't be downplayed - there's every reason for the boys in navy and pink to take to the field confident of not only causing an upset, but putting on a bit of a show while they do so.

