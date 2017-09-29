Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham aren't just the highest quality side Huddersfield have faced this season, but the most tactically complex, as well. While it was fairly easy to plot out ways of stopping sides like Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leicester from being at their best, Spurs have the ability to change what they're doing and how they're doing it in an instant, so Town have to be prepared to adapt with them. One of few games in which the Terriers can't rely on their superior fitness to be an advantage, they have to find a way of being smarter than Mauricio Pochettino's men, which has to come from their work in training, rather than any guesswork on the day.

Having fully adopted the 3-4-2-1 as their preferred system, Spurs are as defensively sound as ever. Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld each fit their roles at the back impeccably, and Hugo Lloris, whilst dipping in and out of form, comfortably remains one of the three best goalkeepers in the division. Ben Davies has been excellent at left wing-back in recent weeks, while Kieran Trippier will provide width on the opposite flank with Serge Aurier suspended. They play with a high line, but don't often leave themselves exposed at the back, so Town have to take their chances in this fixture if they want a positive result.

In the middle of the park, Eric Dier provides protection for the back three, marshalling the ground ahead of them, breaking up play, marking opposition players out of the game and filling in deeper if Vertonghen or Alderweireld decide to step out and play the ball for any reason. A versatile player, he's one to put in a rash challenge if tested, so Aaron Mooy would do well shake off his advances as early as possible and find other pockets of space to operate out of. Tottenham could be stronger in this position, but with both Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama missing - the first choice partnership - Dier is likely to be joined by Harry Winks, who's been finding his feet again after missing a large period through injury.

A tidy player, Winks is at his strongest when on the ball, having a great appreciation of when to carry and when to pass, showing a maturity far beyond his years. Spurs like to play with a high tempo in the final third, and Winks should be central to that, being the most likely player to link the defence and attack. providing the attacking three the service they need to work from.

Where they're concerned, both Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen work in tandem behind Harry Kane, with the Englishman usually the higher of the two, playing just off the forward's shoulder. Eriksen, perhaps one of the league's most underrated players, is the main creative outlet for Spurs, and will drift deeper and wider when needed if the centre of the park is getting crowded. Running beyond Kane and playing as a second forward would in some periods, Alli is difficult to pick up, and does the most damage when making late runs in to dangerous areas, so that's something that Town's midfield and defence should be aware of, as he'll be playing in between their lines.

Up top, Kane is obviously the main man. Strong, quick over short distances, good in control of the ball, smart making runs and space off it, he's as close to a complete forward as Huddersfield will play this season. While he does need extra attention, Town can't go over the top trying to mark him out of the game. Against sides who've over-committed against him, Kane is unselfish enough to make himself the decoy, creating additional space for Alli and Eriksen to score the goals, which they're more than capable of doing. A fantastic one touch finisher in the area, but equally as dangerous striking from range, he's in ridiculous form at present - so no matter which way you slice it, Huddersfield have their work cut out for them where he is concerned.

With the ball, Town should be looking to use it quickly. While this Spurs team are as fluid as they come, they can be caught in the moments after possession has changed hands, and that's likely to be something David Wagner has highlighted. Huddersfield will play long periods of this game without having a touch, but they need to know who to pass to and when in the moments they do - one area of exploration should be the channel between Alderweireld and Trippier, for example, where Tom Ince and Laurent Depoitre may find some joy. Also, with Winks playing rather than Dembele, it will be easier winning the physical battle centrally than it may have been otherwise, which may help slow Spurs down.

Admirably, it's likely that Huddersfield will go out on Saturday afternoon with every intention to stand toe-to-toe with Tottenham and play their own game, fighting fire with fire and seeing what becomes of it. While that has worked out for them in the past, they will need to blitz the early section and convert pressure in to goals if they want that approach to work. Even then, there is every chance than they may cop a heavy loss in this fixture, but there should be no shame in that - there is far more to be gained from playing a side of such class and testing your arm than piling ten men behind the ball and hoping to sneak out with a 0-1 loss.

It's not unheard of where Tottenham are concerned to be less than stellar post Europe, but they've won every away match they've played this season - if you can count Wembley as home - and have taken maximum points in games against the newly promoted sides for two full seasons in a row. While we have seen Huddersfield show that team work is more potent than individual skill in the past, the 3-1 home win against Brighton last season a perfect example of this, Spurs have a similar philosophy to Town in they way they play for one another as well, so it's difficult to find too many chinks in the armour.

No Limits is the phrase that has defined this club since David Wagner took charge, and that should again be the mentality going in to this game. A defeatist attitude won't help, and Wagner is not the sort of man to allow it, either. You don't get promoted to the Premier League to run and hide from the biggest sides in the land, and Town should remember that this weekend. After all, stranger things have happened.

You can follow Raj Bains on Twitter over on @BainsXIII , and his Huddersfield Town book Underdog is being published later in 2017. It is available to order now, with the opportunity to have the name of your choice printed in a fans list at the back of the book. Please visit www.gnbooks.co.uk or call 01274 735056.