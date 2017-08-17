Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The best thing about playing a Rafael Benitez team at home is that you know exactly what you're going to get from them. A reactive manager to his very core, his approach to how the game should be played couldn't be further removed from what Wagner preaches if it tried.

All the best things about this Huddersfield side: the pressing, the tenacity, the willingness to take a game by the scruff of the neck and take risks in attack, they're exactly the sorts of characteristics that Benitez appears most fearful of instilling in his own team. Newcastle won't come to Huddersfield looking to win, but trying not to lose. Imagine a Wagner side having that sort of outlook...

With players missing, Newcastle will only retreat further in to their shell. Likely to shape themselves up in more of a 4-4-1-1 than the slightly more expansive 4-2-3-1 we became familiar with last season, Benitez will have side his side camp deep in two clearly defined banks of four, with their only attacks likely to come on the break.

It's certainly not an attractive or particularly ambitious way to play the game, but you can't really argue with the effectiveness or results - after all, Newcastle did exactly that to Huddersfield last season and won the match comfortably.

Javier Manquillo is likely to continue at right-back despite a less than stellar performance against Tottenham last week, with DeAndre Yedlin still not over a hamstring issue. Jamaal Lascelles should be partnered in the centre of defence by Chancel Mbemba, with Ciaran Clark - who is currently their in form centre-back - having to shift across to cover left-back, with Paul Dummett out injured.

It's not an ideal position for the club to find themselves in so soon in to the season, and their lack of strength in depth only goes to further highlight just how grossly mismanaged the club have been under Mike Ashley, which a fate you wouldn't wish on anyone.

Their midfield four will be anchored by Isaac Hayden, who the club signed permanently from Arsenal last season. New signing Mikel Merino, on loan for the season from Borussia Dortmund with an obligation to buy triggered by a certain number of appearances, should slot in alongside Hayden to make up a youthful middle two, with the pair both comfortably under 23.

Matt Ritchie will take up on the right flank, while it's a toss up between Christian Atsu - who was actually fairly impressive against Spurs - and new signing Jacob Murphy down the left. With the infinitely dim Jonjo Shelvey suspended, Newcastle are lacking their one player capable of moving the ball forwards with any real purpose, albeit with questionable quality and less than stellar reliability.

Going forwards, Ritchie and either Murphy or Atsu will be their main outlets on the break. Benitez will want to draw Huddersfield out in to their half, full-backs included, and use the pace he has at his disposal out wide to catch Town on their heels. Ayoze Perez, who'll be their only recognised attacking midfielder, will have the responsibility of link their defence and attack together, with his primary task to supply Dwight Gayle, who'll be leading their line alone.

Diminutive yet pacy, both attacking players have the ability to hurt Town should they neglect to give them the defensive attention they require, and it's something both Zanka and Schindler should be mindful of going in to the game.

In an attacking sense, Huddersfield need to be prepared to be patient, and break Newcastle down with composed passing and intelligent movement. Too well drilled to be undone by simple balls over the top and playing so deep that most crosses in to the box are likely to be batted away, this is the sort of match where Philip Billing and Aaron Mooy will earn their wages the most, dictating the pace of the attack and providing that extra bit of quality needed to unlock a defence who'll like nothing better than to play in a straight line on the edge of their own 18-yard line all match.

The only thing Newcastle will be looking to do proactively is give Huddersfield possession, because their entire game plan is dependent on them not having the ball. It won't be the prettiest match in the world to watch, and may resemble more of a defence vs attack training drill that competitive league fixture at times, but it's a fixture that Town are more than capable of winning should they approach it correctly.

The key will be trying to score as early as possible, and force Newcastle to have to chase the game far sooner than they'd like to. Without an early goal, the away side will just sit and break, getting deeper and deeper as a the one point they've come looking for gets closer, only stopping when the final whistle is mercifully blown.

Perversely, it's a sign of the times and recognition of just how far Huddersfield have come under Wagner that a side with the prestige and size of Newcastle will give Town the respect on the field they're likely to, but Benitez is far too much of a pragmatist to be caught overreaching in the same manner De Boer was.

A battle of wills, Huddersfield will go in to their first ever Premier League match at home gunning for a second victory in the division, while Newcastle will be hell bent on not being handed a second straight loss - come Sunday, we'll know which of those desires turns out to be the stronger.

You can follow Raj Bains on Twitter over on @BainsXIII , and his Huddersfield Town book Underdog is being published in October 2017. It is available to order now, with the opportunity to have the name of your choice printed in a fans list at the back of the book. Please visit www.gnbooks.co.uk or call 01274 735056.