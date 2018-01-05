Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coach Gareth Lewis makes three changes in the pack as Huddersfield RU return to action against Tynedale at Lockwood Park.

Field have been put through their paces in training by Mixed Martial Arts expert Andrew Farrell , the ex-rugby league professional who has worked successfully with the Giants, Sheffield Eagles and England Students.

Lewis has been keen to tap into Farrell’s defensive techniques as Field, currently seventh in the National II North table, tackle a Northumbrian side who are third, having lost just twice all season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Huddersfield had won five on the trot before going down 41-18 at leaders Hinckley in their last match before the holiday break, and Lewis can’t wait for kick-off in front of the home fans.

“The lads are itching to play again after the Christmas break and have trained very well this week, with Andrew Farrell leading the Tuesday-night session,” said Lewis, whose postponed home clash with Sale has been rearranged for February 24.

“Tynedale are having an excellent season and, interestingly, appear to have won a large number of games by just one or two points, including against ourselves (26-25 from the last play of the game back in September).

“Up there, it was a game we should have won, but our game management in the closing minutes wasn’t good enough.

“However, we’ve now shown we have the ability to kill off a game when faced with similar scenarios.”

Vastly-experienced Adam Blades is back in the starting line-up, rotating with Reuben Pollard at tighthead prop.

Francis Entressengle and Lewis Bradley are also back at hooker and flanker respectively as Lewis fields a very strong pack, while the back line is unchanged from the one which did battle at Hinckley.

With Tynedale in their third season in National II North, having moved into the division from the higher flight, it promises to be a cracker, especially as the visitors have two matches in hand on the leaders.

If the Corbridge-based club win up, they could go top, so Field know they are in for a testing challenge.

In the away game, however, Huddersfield opened up a 19-point lead at one stage, so they know they can put points on the board against an opposition who are noted for their swift-running back division.

Tynedale were formed way back in 1876, one of six founder members of the Northumberland RFU.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Elliot Knight, Mark Pease, Tom Owen, Danny Grainger, Harry Davey, Joel Hinchliffe, Alex Battye (captain), Fran Entressengle, Adam Blades, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Lewis Bradley, Nick Sharpe, Richard Piper. Replacements: Reuben Pollard, Ben Morrill, Ben Hoyle, Will Milner, Brandon Conway.