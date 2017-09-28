Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Few people are expecting Huddersfield to get a positive result on Saturday afternoon, but if they do, certain things are going to have had to happen. Most importantly, Town are going to have to find a way of getting their most out of their key players, whilst keeping Tottenham on the shortest leash possible, which is clearly far easier said than done.

There will be individual battles emerging all over the park, but some are more important than others in deciding who leaves the game victorious. With so much talent to hurt Huddersfield with in almost every area of the park, it's difficult to paint a side like Spurs in to a particularly tight corner, but by nullifying two or three of their more central figures, Town will be well on their way to making a start.

The way David Wagner and his coaching team prepare revolves around opposition analysis and scouting to some extent, so they will have impressed their ideas on the side in training of how best to blunt the Spurs attack and hurt them in return. It's one thing planning and another thing putting that in to practice, however, but Huddersfield have shown a consistent commitment to doing as their coach demands since his arrival, so that attitude could stand them in good stead here.

- Christopher Schindler vs Harry Kane

We know how good Schindler is, but Harry Kane is the likely the most potent striker he's faced in his career to date. Not reliant on pace or skill as much as he is positional intelligence and strong finishing, the only way to stop Kane is to stay touch tight and frustrate him, keeping the ball as far away from his as possible. This type of performance requires a level head and complete composure, which are central to Schindler's personality.

While some may be drawn in to making silly fouls, being needlessly physical or over-committing in areas they need not, it's unlike Town's key defensive asset will allow himself to be manipulated in such a blatant fashion. With the likes of Huneg-Min Son and Dele Alli to be flitting in and out of play either side of him, Schindler will do well to hold his position and allow his teammates to cover their men, rather than stepping out to help them. If he does, that's when Kane will have the space he needs to cause the most damage, which should be avoided at all costs.

- Jonathan Hogg vs Christian Eriksen

With good first team minutes under his belt and fitness no longer an issue, this is an ideal time to have a player with Hogg's skillset available. Eriksen is the main creative hub of this Tottenham side and in imperious form, so stopping him will go some way to halting how effective Spurs can be in the final third. Having missed their Champions League tie on Tuesday night through illness, Town will be hoping he's still feeling out of sorts rather than being well rested, but he's unlikely to shake Hogg all that easily if he's given that marking assignment.

Eriksen has a habit of drifting wide when being marked centrally, but Hogg shouldn't be scared of following him when required - after all, it's not beyond the Dane to play a splitting pass from an obscure angle, no matter how unlikely it seems. Despite not having scored directly from a dead ball for some time, he still has an incredible delivery, so Hogg should keep that in mind when challenging him in dangerous areas. While there is room to foul cynically in deeper parts of the field and break up play with his tenacity, that should be avoided the closer Spurs get to the Town goal.

- Aaron Mooy vs Eric Dier

The mastermind behind almost everything positive that Town do going forwards, Mooy will have to find a way to get around the attention of Eric Dier if he's to utilise his attacking players properly. His task is made slightly easier with Victor Wanyama missing out, but Dier is an England international who isn't afraid of pushing out and making proactive challenges, so Mooy should be aware when bringing the ball forward from deep. Tottenham are missing Mousa Dembele, which will allow Mooy to find space more easily, as either Moussa Sissoko or Harry Winks is likely to take that space, neither of whom are as defensively sound as the Belgian.

When taking the ball from his defenders, Mooy should look to move the ball more quickly than usual, as Tottenham sit their defensive line higher than most, so there will be chances to send Depoitre, Ince or Kachunga clean through if those openings are properly exploited. Town will press high, so on the occasions in which they force a turnover they should look to the Australian as quickly as possible to play the right pass, as chances will be at a premium. Huddersfield haven't been as potent in front of goal since that Crystal Palace game, so if they're to regain that type of form in this fixture, Mooy will have to be at his best, even with Eric Dier keeping a close eye on him.

