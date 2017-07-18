Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Still in the glow of Wimbledon, the Fruitypot Open at Huddersfield Lawn Tennis & Squash Club is set for some cracking action tomorrow night.

There is a high standard of country entry at the Edgerton venue this year – as top preparation for County Week – and the men’s and ladies singles reach quarter-final stage tomorrow.

Play is from 7pm and the club is open to all, with bar and refreshments available, and Huddersfield hopes in the ladies event lie with Katie Morton and Emily Young.

Left-hander Morton, from the Huddersfield club, plays No4 seed Leona Clarkson of Goole, while Young, from Thongsbridge, takes on Charlotte Ange – and they would both welcome as much support as possible.

Favourite Rebecca Hill from York, a previous winner, plays Gabriella Komsiiski of Widnes while the final quarter-final in the ladies features Natalie Flynn (Holcombe Brook) against Jayanne Palma.

In the men’s tomorrow, No1 seed and defending champion Pete Ashley (Holcombe Brook) plays Vishnu Panekar, while No2 seed Jordan Reed-Thomas – who came through a tough match against Halifax Queens member Martin Calvert 7-6 (after being set point down) 6-3 – takes on Josh Lazenby.

No3 seed Paul Johnson is in action against Dronfield’s Finn Ranson while James Keighley completes the leading seeds in the quarters, the No4 being up against Liam Earnshaw of Graves, Sheffield.

All the remaining senior ladies and men – former champion from Huddersfield, Mike Tolman, is ruled out with a back injury – are aiming to make the semi-finals on Friday night.

“There is a very, very high standard of entry this year and some fantastic tennis for people to enjoy,” said Huddersfield club deputy head coach Becky Lee.

“We have had a fantastic start to the Fruitypot Open with the youngest age groups and we are anticipating some brilliant finals in all age ranges over the coming days.”

Thongsbridge have already enjoyed two championship wins.

Louis Hull from the Holme Valley club won the 9 & Under Boys while club colleague Thomas Vale took the 10 & Under title.

The girls titles in those age groups went to Susannah Thompson of Cheshire and Lily Harper of Bolton.

Again, with County Week in mind, there is a particularly strong field for the men’s doubles and Ben Gudzelak, the former Huddersfield coach now with Thongsbridge, is hoping for success having teamed up with Tom Sanders.

They have their work cut out, however, as they are up against No1 seeds Ashley and Reed-Thomas in the draw of eight.

Johnson and Nick Turnbull are playing together, while Thongsbridge ace Andrew Atkinson is partnering No4 seed from the singles, Keighley.

In the ladies doubles, Charlotte Howard – who is training full time at Huddersfield and is No1 seed in the 14 & Under event – is partnering Katie Morton.