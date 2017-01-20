Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Hanson fired a superb six-under round of 66 to book his weekend place in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 31-year-old Tour professional from Woodsome Hall has made an excellent start to the year and franked that form with four birdies, an eagle and no dropped shots in the second round.

Currently 345-ranked in the world and 40th in the Race to Dubai, Hanson eagled the par-five 18th to push himself towards the top of the leaderboard.

His birdies came at the second, sixth, 13th and 17th – the latter two are par fours he also birdied in the first round.

Hanson tweeted: “Delighted to post a 66 and even the European Tour must have been shocked as a drug test soon followed!”