Trio of sporting stars set for unique Q&A fundraiser for Andrew Gale Benefit

The Yorkshire Cricket Captain will be joined by Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth and Leeds Rhino icon Danny McGuire at the event

Yorkshire's Andrew Gale is raising money for a number of worthy causes in 2016.
A trio of sporting stars from the worlds of football, cricket and rugby league will take part in a charity fundraiser next month.

The 'State of the Games...' will see Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth, Yorkshire cricketer Andrew Gale and Leeds Rhino's Danny McGuire discuss the current state of their respective sports on Friday November 25 at the John Smith's Stadium.

The no-holds-barred event will be held at the Fantastic Media Suite from noon and include a two course meal for just £45 with all proceeds going towards the Andrew Gale Benefit Year fund.

At 32 years old, Gale is already one of the most impressive figures in the history of Yorkshire cricket.

Yorkshire Cricket's youngest ever captain when he was appointed in 2009, the Benefit Year sees a number of sporting events held to raise money for the likes of the Yorkshire Children's Trust, PCA Benevolent Fund and the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation.

Meanwhile Huddersfield Town legend and now club ambassador Andy Booth, the club’s third all-time goalscorer behind Jimmy Glazzard and George Brown, will be on hand to dissect the current state of football.

Making up the third famous face is current Leeds Rhino Halfback Danny McGuire who has won a total of seven Super League championships and two Challenge Cups and is currently the highest try-scorer in the Super League history.

To book or enquire about corporate packages/other sponsorship opportunities email andrewgalebenefit2016@outlook.com or call 07970 485 979.

