UNDERBANK RANGERS could have one hand on the National Conference League First Division trophy tomorrow night.

Coach Richard Knight’s men have already secured promotion to the Premier Division for 2018.

And if they can beat second-placed Hunslet Parkside at The Cross tomorrow, then they look certain to go up as champions.

It’s certainly not going to be easy for Rangers, with their visitors the only side to beat them this season.

But Knight knows that if his players can hit their best form, Underbank will be victorious and on the brink of taking the title.

“Whoever wins this game will take the title, it’s as simple as that,” said Knight.

“We’ve got three games to play after this one (at home to Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane and at Hunslet Warriors), but I just can’t see us slipping up if we win this weekend.

“We obviously know only our very best will be good enough against Hunslet Parkside. They beat us by eight points earlier in the year and haven’t lost since a defeat to Normanton back in round two.

“But we know our form’s good enough to turn them over, even though we’re going to be without three key men in Kris Harrop (he’s getting married), Luke Pogson (shoulder injury) and Danny Hirst (suspended).

“To make up for their loss we’ve got Owen Restall and Sam Rochford returning, as well as having a lot of depth and quality in our squad.

“We’ve not lost a game at home all season, and there’s no reason why that record should end this weekend.”