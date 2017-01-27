Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

National Conference outfit Underbank Rangers have signed a pair of overseas players and a former Giants junior as they build for their assault on Division One in 2017.

The Cross club’s head coach Richard Knight has snapped up American Casey Clark and Australian Billy Rogers, plus local product Danny Hirst for the coming campaign.

Clark is a second row forward, is a current USA international and hails from Montana.

The 26-year-old has plenty of experience of success, having played in and won finals in both Australia and America.

“I played for Helensburgh Tigers in the Illawarra Coal League competition in New South Wales where we won the grand final,” said Clark.

“After that I played for the Philadelphia Fight in the AMNRL league, and again we won the grand final and I was named most valuable player.

“I got my first cap for the USA team after that season and have won 10 caps since.”

Clark played another two seasons with the Fight and won another grand final, again taking the MVP award, he has played in the 2017 World Cup qualifiers for the States and had been initially involved with the Toronto Wolfpack, who will play their first season in the Kingstone Press League One this season.

Also aged 26, Rogers is another back row forward who comes originally from Queensland – and also has experience of playing in American rugby league.

Rogers captained Melbourne Storm’s 20s age-group side to Grand Final success in 2011 before signing for Parramatta Eels’ first-Grade team in 2012.

“I played in six NRL games before having to head back home for family reasons,” explained Rogers.

“I played back home for a year or two and then went to Jacksonville Axemen last year and ended up losing in the Grand Final to Casey as it happens.”

For 21-year-old half back or hooker Hirst the journey has not been quite so exotic – he hails from Meltham.

A former Giants and Warrington Wolves Academy player, his progress was halted by an ankle injury that needed surgery.

Hirst signed for Kingstone Press League One outfit Doncaster last year and Knight is delighted to have him on board and said: “Danny has massive potential.

“He could well turn out to be the best half in the competition next season.”