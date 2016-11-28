Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley went third in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division after winning 2-0 at Hallam.

Now the Huddersfield side, who are five points behind leaders Penistone Church, aim to make it seven league wins in succession when they host Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Wednesday.

A 2-2 home draw in the league back in September and then a 4-1 defeat in the Sheffield Senior Cup at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground in October meant Emley were out for revenge against the Sheffield side.

Darren Hepworth’s side got just that thanks to goals in each half from Ashley Flynn and Jordan Coduri.

Flynn opened the scoring midway through the first half at Sandygate, recognised as the oldest football ground in the world.

The First Division’s top scorer made it 25 for the season by cutting inside and firing home a powerful low drive.

Hallam threatened an equaliser, but a combination of good goalkeeping by Graham McLachlan and solid defending by Tom Brennan and Sam Jerome kept them at bay.

Emley had plenty of opportunities to double their advantage before the break, but failed to take any of them.

They had to wait until the 80th minute to increase their lead, with Coduri slotting the ball past Hallam keeper Dave Darwent.