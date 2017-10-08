Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Richard Sykes

Huddersfield secured their second win of the season and their second try-scoring bonus point with a fine performance against Luctonians at Lockwood Park, emerging 32-15 victors.

The first quarter of the match was a bit of a stalemate with both sides producing moments of threat , some solid defence and some indifferent kicking in an effort to break it.

The deadlock was broken on 25 minutes when one such long kick by Luctonians landed straight down the throat of Huddersfield full-back Lewis Workman.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He used space to build up a head of steam for a sprint down the left wing supported by Rian Hamilton.

The two exchanged neat passes to round the Luctonians defenders and Workman touched down. Harry Davey converted.

Two minutes later Hamilton was on the scoresheet.

When Luctonians fumbled one of Huddersfield’s high kicks, the ball was snapped up, worked left and grubbed through the defence to create try two.

The home side then took control of the game. A 15-point lead was created with a Davey penalty and the third try came as the interval approached.

A penalty had given Huddersfield a line out five metres out which was taken well and driven over by the Huddersfield pack, No8 Richard Piper being the man to ground the ball. Davey notched his second goal kick.

Luctonians got their first score with the last kick of half.

When Huddersfield centre Will Milner was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle scrum half Louis Silver landed the penalty.

After the interval Luctonians worked hard to exploit their one-man advantage and, six minutes into the second half they were right back in the game.

Two tries came in quick succession, the first virtually from the re-start – fly half Tom Jones skating through the vacant centre channel with full back Will Hodnett coming into the line to score in the left corner.

Huddersfield were on the back foot for the next five minutes and appeared to have weathered the storm with some good defence, but another poor kick gifted possession back to the visitors.

Left winger Frank Kelly rounded off a nice move for the second score. Silver’s conversion reduced the deficit to seven points.

Milner’s return to the field of play helped Huddersfield retake control of the match and after a prolonged spell of ball retention by the home side, try number four came on 55 minutes.

With the Luctonians holding up the Huddersfield advance mid-way inside their own half a low driven kick through their line was chased up and seized by Workman for his second score of the match. Davey converted.

The next 15 minutes of rugby was played almost entirely in the Luctonians half.

Huddersfield were working the ball through the phases but their visitors produced some spirited defence. The final score of the match came after a penalty had given Huddersfield another attacking line out. When the drive was held up, Davey dropped back into the pocket to produce a deft drop goal.

With the game now lost, Luctonians displayed a never-say-die attitude and pressed hard for a consolation score, but the home defence held firm.

Head coach Gareth Lewis was very pleased overall.

“This was a good team performance,” said Lewis, who left his usual elevated watching place to bark instructions to the team when they came under pressure when down to 14 men.

“Our set piece provided the platform which then allowed us to get over the gain line and cause Luctonians problems.

“The backs took the ball to the gain line and played particularly well.

“We still have plenty to work on, though, as that 10-minute period just after half time allowed them to get back into the game.

“We are building momentum all the time, however.

“And although we know it will be a huge challenge, we are looking forward to Stourbridge next weekend.”