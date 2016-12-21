Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unbeaten Huddersfield Rugby Union Club have entered two of their recent scores in the England Try of the Month competition.

The first was recorded by full back Lewis Workman in the excellent 22-5 win against nearest National III North challengers Rossendale at Lockwood Park.

And the second was a sensational solo effort from centre Elliot Hodgson, the former Huddersfield Giants rugby league player leaving would-be tacklers stranded in the 38-3 home victory against Kendal in their match last weekend.

The divisional leaders have been in scintillating form, piling up 672 points in just 15 league matches so far (plus 39 more in the Yorkshire Cup against Sheffield).

Allied to one of the best defensive records in national rugby, Gareth Lewis’s side have proved an irresistible force since their relegation from National II last season, and they hold a 10-point lead over Rossendale in the standings.

Their unbeaten run includes 10 try bonus points (for scoring four tries or more) and that’s hardly surprising considering the quality of the tries entered in the England RU competition.

Workman’s try against Rossendale was the only one in a fiercely contested match and was vital, allowing Chris Bell to put the boot in with a conversion, four penalties and a drop goal.

The try came following a line-out on the right, won by Adam Malthouse and fed to scrum half Joel Hinchliffe.

After a maul, a line-breaking run and another maul, Hinchliffe and Bell moved the ball wide and from a final switch on the left wing, Workman sidestepped his way over.

Hodgson’s try also came from a slick line-out by Fran Entressengle on the right, scrum half Dan Jeffrey recycling the ball to Bell and, following two more passes, Hodgson takes possession four yards inside his own half.

He was almost tackled immediately but managed to avoid his Kendal opponent and set off on a mazy run inside, eventually cutting through a pack of players with his electric pace.

Four superb dummies later, the whole Kendal defence had been left for dead and Hodgson had scored five yards to the left of the posts.

Huddersfield – who have drawn Otley in the next round of the Yorkshire Cup, to be played towards the end of next month – have a break now until visiting sixth-placed Billingham on January 7.