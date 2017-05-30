Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We have seen many photos and videos across social media of Town players and fans alike celebrating the moment Christopher Schindler scored the winning spot-kick in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

But how about Allister Carrigan, born and raised in Huddersfield, who now resides in Australia?

Allister, who was once a mascot for The Terriers as a child back in 2000, stayed up until 2:30am for match with three other friends who captured the moment on video.

Dylan Arvela, who recorded the video, said: "The video was just a spontaneous thing, I know he is a passionate guy and I knew eh wouldn't notice me recording but he would appreciate that I did. His parents, both from Huddersfield, were in another room watching the game.

"I posted the video on his Facebook wall and it had about 70 likes as well, so it was funny in that sense."

Dylan also revealed how Allister decided to wind up the coach for the football team he plays for by wearing his full Huddersfield shirt to training.

Dylan: "Al plays for a club called Tarrawanna Blueys and he is coached by Peter Willis who was a Leeds United reserve player around the Don Revie era. So at training tonight Al decided to wear his full Huddersfield kit to wind him up!"

And to top it all off Huddersfield born Allister even made some money from Town's success. Dylan said: "He placed $20 on Huddersfield to make the top 6 and Liverpool to make top 4 which made him $640."