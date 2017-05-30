Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are back in the top flight of English Football for the first time since 1972, but it wasn't just the 39,000 fans at Wembley jumping for joy at the final whistle.

Supporters from around the world reacted on social media, including the moment these Town fans in Australia reacted to the moment Christopher Schindler scored his penalty kick to signal The Terriers return to the Premier League, fans were seen jumping around and hugging one another.

Part of the charm surrounding Town's support from Australia has been the signing of Aaron Mooy, who has been a revelation since signing on loan from Manchester City in the summer, and will most certainly be on the club's list of transfer targets again for next season.

More reaction from fans in Australia on social media: