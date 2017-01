Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Collin Quaner recorded a personal message for Huddersfield Town fans after joining the club's promotion push.

The 25-year-old striker from Union Berlin penned a three-and-a-half-year deal as he completed a £500,000 switch.

Head coach David Wagner says he looking forward to seeing Quaner play, and the man himself can't wait.

Here's what he had to say to supporters: