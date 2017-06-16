Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fresh off the back of promotion to the Premier League, Huddersfield Town players have taken the time off to enjoy the sun in various destinations across the globe.

It's just under a month until David Wagner's men kick start their pre-season with a trip to Accrington Stanley and the players are making the most of their time off.

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown has visited Dubai and tweeted to express his delight about the Middle Eastern resort.

Elias Kachunga took to Instagram to post this photo with his play-off opponent and friend Danny Williams. The two were on opposing teams in the Play-Off final victory over Reading last month.

Kasey Palmer's girlfriend also took to Instagram to post this photo of the family out in Montego Bay in Jamaica.

Club captain Mark Hudson also posted this photo with his family out in Ibiza with the caption "Kids will sure run riot in this place #ibiza."

Midfielder Jack Payne visited Albufeira in southern Portugal with friends, and posted this photo to Instagram on a jet ski.

Rajiv Van La Parra has travelled to Miami to rest up ahead of pre-season training in a few weeks.

Huddersfield Town start their warm up to the 2017/18 Premier League campaign with a trip to Accrington Stanley on Wednesday 12th July, before visiting Bury and Barnsley before finishing off their pre-season with another training camp to Austria.

The Terriers start their Premier League campaign away to Crystal Palace on the 12th August.