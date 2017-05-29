Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town’s Premier League dream is still balanced on a knife edge.

The Terrier’s have had the better of the chances in the first half.

Here’s what the commentators have been saying during what was a thrilling 45 minutes.

“There’s been plenty of Reading possession but two missed opportunities for Huddersfield.

“Izzy Brown missed an absolutely glorious chance which he would love to have again.

"Both sides have given it a fair go but neither goalkeeper has had a save to make."

"The first 20 minutes Huddersfield had good possession and they were pressing high up the field but then they began to sit back and Reading became more of a threat as the half wore on.

"In the studio, the Sky Sports pundits were agreed Huddersfield should be ahead.

Alex Neil, said: "We knew it would be a tactical battle."It's an intriguing game but Huddersfield should have scored and probably should be leading the game.

David Prutton, said: "Huddersfield have been dominant for the first half hour."I can only think the pace of the ball has caught (Izzy Brown) out"It skidded off the pitch and hit him in the shin."

Ex-Norwich manager, Alex Neil, said Reading's tactics may pay off in the second half.

"The wing backs need to move the ball quicker," he said."Reading have never got in behind Huddersfield.

"If they can get Huddersfield turned round they could get them on the back foot."

Keith Andrews added: "They need to try and get in more advanced positions."