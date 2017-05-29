The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Hoyle is the chairman and owner of Premier League football team Huddersfield Town.

Dean was born on April 16, 1967. He is a lifelong Huddersfield Town fan, joining the club board on April 10, 2008. He took over as chairman and majority shareholder on June 3, 2009.

Huddersfield Town's website says Dean stood on the terraces at the old Leeds Road ground during Mick Buxton’s spell in charge during the late 1970s and 1980s before moving, along with the club, to the Galpharm Stadium in 1994.

However, he practically ran the Club for months before that, bringing in Nigel Clibbens as chief executive and Lee Clark as first team manager.

Now the full owner of the club, Dean has been the fulcrum at Huddersfield Town as the Club has won many admirers in football circles for its forward-thinking initiatives for supporters and the wider community, including the Town Foundation, a charity Dean founded to help improve the lives of children and young people.

In November 2016, Hoyle was awarded the 'fcbusiness Championship CEO of the Year' award at the Football Business Awards 2016.

He and his wife Janet founded the Card Factory in 1997. They have two sons, Danny and Joshua.