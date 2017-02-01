Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Hanson tees up against Tiger Woods tomorrow.

The 31-year-old European Tour professional from Woodsome Hall is in the field with superstar Woods at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Hanson is in excellent form, having picked up 29,000 euros for his Tied 18th in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, 26,000 euros for his Tied 23rd in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and battling to an eight-under finish (Tied 26th) in the BMW SA Open in Johannesburg.

Woods, twice successful previously in the Dubai Desert Classic, is back for his first European Tour event after 15 months away with back problems.

The American is out in the same group as defending champion and Masters winner Danny Willett and his fellow Englishman, Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Hanson has an early start, being in the third group out alongside Frenchmen Sebastien Gros and Benjamin Hebert.

Willett is hoping to kickstart a repeat of last year’s history as he prepares to defend his title.

The Yorkshireman memorably progressed from his 2016 victory at the Emirates Golf Club to become the first Englishman in 20 years to don the Green Jacket at Augusta two months later.

Willett sealed the deal in the desert last time round with a final-round 69, one shot clear of compatriot Andy Sullivan and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Twelve months on, he is up against a strong field again, including Open champion Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia - and 14-time Major winner Woods.

Willett, of course, returns with the fondest of memories.

“Last year this tournament was the start of really what was an amazing season,” he said.

“It was the first time, I think, within a tournament that I had been in and around the lead all week – instead of either coming from behind early on or having a biggish-lead with nine to play.”

It was a performance which gave him renewed belief when he got to the Masters.

Willett added: “You look at Augusta, I could draw on Dubai quite a lot, how I played and how I played under pressure and how I composed myself mentally and having to hole a few key putts at the right time.

“Every event we play on The European Tour, they are all fantastic golf events. But when Rory (McIlroy) is here or when Tiger is here, it makes it that little bit extra special.

“It’s great for the European Tour to have arguably the greatest player of all time come to Dubai and to try and take that championship trophy away on Sunday.

“There are a few of us that are going to try and stop him – but yeah, it’s great to have him back.”