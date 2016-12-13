Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Patrick Moore

Two-time Super League Grand Final winner Jimmy Lowes and Yorkshire Carnegie forwards coach Steve Boden will offer their helping hands to Huddersfield RUFC.

The two, now both at Yorkshire Carnegie, will take a training session at Lockwood Park tonight as Field look to continue their unbeaten season.

Gareth Lewis’s side have won 13 matches in a row, but he believes his squad can continue to grow with the help of two of the best in the business.

“I’m delighted that we can tap into the expertise of high-calibre coaches such as Steve (Forward play) and Jimmy (Backs attack),” said Lewis.

“We are all looking forward to working with them and it shows that we are very much aspiring to develop our performance.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“I’ve been fortunate to spend a bit of time over at Kirstall in the last 12 months or so as I’m pretty ambitious as a coach and constantly want to learn new things too.

“Steve, in particular, has been really useful and it’s another sign of the excellent relationship we’ve developed with Yorkshire Carnegie.”

Lowes won the Man of Steel award in 1997 as he ended up Bradford Bulls’ top try-scorer, and won the first Super League Championship.

He also won the Grand Final in 2001 and 2003 against Wigan, scoring a try on each occasion.

Later a coach at his beloved Bulls, relegation into the Championship was followed with heartbreak as his side lost 24-16 to Wakefield in the 2015 ‘million pound’ match.

Boden spent four seasons with Jersey in the Championship before joining Yorkshire Carnegie.

He was described as instrumental in Jersey’s initial survival in the Championship, and he is looking forward to the session.

He said: “It will be my first time down at Lockwood Park, so I’m really excited to take a session with the lads.

“Myself and Gaz have kept in touch on the phone and we (Yorkshire Carnegie) have a really strong relationship with Huddersfield RUFC.

“There’s always ways you can learn from teaching different players with different abilities, and it’s great to see that he’s wanting to pick our brains to better the club.

“We’ll give a different voice and hopefully add to the boys’ talents which have seen them already do so well this season.”