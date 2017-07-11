Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chocolate-lovers get ready - 1,440 free chocolate bars are being handed out in a Holme Valley village today.

A Meltham councillor won a Cadbury competition on Twitter and the chocolatier will be at the Carlile Institute in Meltham on Tuesday (today) from 3.30pm - 4.30pm handing out free chocolate until all the bars have been snapped up.

Clr Richard Noon, a Meltham Town Councillor, saw the competition on Twitter and re-tweeted it to win a visit from the Dairy Milk float for the village.

He asked the company to visit the Carlile which has become the hub of the community after villagers secured an asset transfer and renovated the Huddersfield Road building, which is now home to the Post Office, town library, community hall and businesses.