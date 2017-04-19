Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some people say this £15 Primark gingham dress looks like Dorothy’s in the Wizard of Oz.

Others say it looks like an old-fashioned school dress.

(Photo: Primark)

Either way, shoppers are falling over themselves to get one of the dresses, the Liverpool Echo reports.

And some private sellers are hoping to make a crafty profit by selling them online – at more than double the original price.

But if you’re hoping to get one from Huddersfield’s Primark store, on New Street, you could end up disappointed.

If you’re still desperate for this old school item you may do better heading to larger Primark stores in Manchester or Leeds which have been selected to stock this season’s must have garment.

Or you can order one from from Ebay but it’ll cost you upwards of £30.

The budget fashion store appears to be on winning streak this year.

Shoppers last month rushed to get hold of its Beauty and the Beast themed products with The Chip purse and mug selling out within an hour of their release.

(Photo: Twitter)

But there’s good news for shoppers - Primark will be restocking the Chip mug next month.