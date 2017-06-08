Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A FREE six-day festival to celebrate 30 years of Kirkwood Hospice is now underway in Huddersfield.

The University of Huddersfield’s new £27m Oastler Building at Shorehead is the setting for the Sunshine and Serenity Festival which finishes on Sunday. (June 11)

It is featuring live performances, an exhibition, stalls, family entertainment, films projected on to a giant screen and a pop-up shop as well as information about the Dalton hospice.

Hospice chief executive Michael Crowther said: “We have used the words ‘unique’ and ‘special’ when describing this event. That is not just us trying to hype up the festival, we believe that this is truly a one-of-a-kind event and a perfect way to celebrate our 30th anniversary in our local community.

“There are so many things that we think visitors will be surprised by when they visit the Sunshine and Serenity Festival – from the impact that Kirkwood makes across Kirklees to the amazing events we hold to raise funds. We also want to challenge the perception that hospices are places people go in their last few days.

“Kirkwood aims to support and enable people to live the best quality of life possible.”

The festival is on from 10am to 6pm Thursday; and 10am to 9pm Friday. Saturday and Sunday’s family days will open from 11am to 4pm.

It is being supported by Myers Group, West Yorkshire Artificial Lawn and Blachere Illumination. Visit: www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk