Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget disappointing little chocolates in the days leading up to Christmas because these luxury advent calendars come with craft beers, wines, gin and tonics and even Prosecco.

Online off-licence The Pip Stop is selling these most decadent of advent calendars which reward the buyer with an alcoholic treat from December 1 to 24.

For ale lovers you get a 330ml bottle of craft ale each day from refreshing lagers, hoppy IPAs and malty stouts to lambics, fruit beers and trippels. Be careful with the trippels; they’re flippin’ strong!

(Image: Pip Stop)

For wannabe sommeliers there’s a wine calendar with the same number of 187ml bottles of white, red, rose, chocolate and mulled wine. Varieties include South African Merlot, Australian Chardonnay, Chilean Sauvignon Blanc and a White Zinfandel from the USA.

(Image: Pip Stop)

If gin is more your bag there’s a calendar to suit you with a 70cl bottle of Lakes Gin plus 24 20cl bottles of assorted tonics to mix it.

(Image: Pip Stop)

And for the most decadent drinker there’s a calendar with 24 20cl bottles of white and rosé fizz including prosecco, cava and champagne.

(Image: Pip Stop)

But cool your boots – they cost between £69.99 and £125.

Better hope someone loves you enough to buy you one before Christmas.