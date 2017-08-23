Forget disappointing little chocolates in the days leading up to Christmas because these luxury advent calendars come with craft beers, wines, gin and tonics and even Prosecco.
Online off-licence The Pip Stop is selling these most decadent of advent calendars which reward the buyer with an alcoholic treat from December 1 to 24.
For ale lovers you get a 330ml bottle of craft ale each day from refreshing lagers, hoppy IPAs and malty stouts to lambics, fruit beers and trippels. Be careful with the trippels; they’re flippin’ strong!
For wannabe sommeliers there’s a wine calendar with the same number of 187ml bottles of white, red, rose, chocolate and mulled wine. Varieties include South African Merlot, Australian Chardonnay, Chilean Sauvignon Blanc and a White Zinfandel from the USA.
If gin is more your bag there’s a calendar to suit you with a 70cl bottle of Lakes Gin plus 24 20cl bottles of assorted tonics to mix it.
And for the most decadent drinker there’s a calendar with 24 20cl bottles of white and rosé fizz including prosecco, cava and champagne.
But cool your boots – they cost between £69.99 and £125.
Better hope someone loves you enough to buy you one before Christmas.