Saturday, April 1

April Fools Comedy Festival, Barnsley: April Fools Day sees the launch of a month-long festival of comedy performances in Barnsley, at various venues including the town’s Civic theatre. The launch day features a Comedy Club 4 Kids at 2pm (Civic) and evening gig in the Cooper Gallery with Howard Read, Andrew O’Neill and Tieran Douieb. For details of all events visit aprilfoolscomedy.co.uk or call 01226 327000.

Sunday, April 2

Jazz duo at Rat and Ratchett: The Terri Shaltiel and Esmond Selwyn Duo is to play at Huddersfield’s Rat and Ratchett Pub on Chapel Hill. The gig starts at 5pm and entry is free. The soul singer and jazz guitarist have an impeccable musical pedigree and are currently touring the North.

Monday, April 3

Quasar Saxophone Quartet: Huddersfield University Phipps Hall hosts the Montreal-based quartet. The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, offers electronic and acoustic sounds and the English premier of Pierre Alexandre Tremblay’s award-winning Les paleurs de la lune. Tickets are £5 to £7.50 from hud.ac.uk/concerts or 01484 471873.

Tuesday, April 4

Halifax Thespians commit Stone Cold Murder: The amateur group launches into this tense thriller, which runs until Saturday, April 8. Set in the English Lake District it’s a murder mystery full of twists and turns. Tickets are available from The Playhouse, King Cross Street, halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

Wednesday, April 5

Public lecture at Huddersfield University: It is the turn of Professor Viv Burr to deliver the latest in a series of free public lectures. She will be speaking on ‘Being critical, being constructivist and why it matters’. In an age of ‘alternative truths’ she will talk about radical scepticism using her background as professor of critical psychology. To book a place visit inaugural-viv-burr.eventbrite.co.uk. The talk begins at 6pm in the Bronte Lecture Theatre.

Thursday, April 6

Music and poetry of the ancient world: The Royal Philharmonic Society’s prize-winning composer Stef Conner presents a vocal landscape coloured by the ancient world in a lunchtime recital at St Paul’s Hall, Huddersfield University. The concert starts at 1.15pm and tickets are £2 and £3. To book visit hud.ac.uk/concerts or call 01484 471873.

Huddersfield University choir, string orchestra and orchestra: Bringing the curtain down on this year’s university concert season is an evening of classical music, including Beethoven’s first symphony and choral works themed around Easter. The concert in St Paul’s Hall begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 and £7.50, details as above.

Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre: A new show of songs, comedy sketches and socks with The Bard for inspiration by the Edinburgh Fringe sellout company. There’s Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet and Coriolanus – but not, perhaps, as you know them. Tickets for the show at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, (8pm) are £12. For details visit victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Friday, April 7

Comedian Lee Nelson: The Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield hosts prankster comedian Lee Nelson with his Serious Joker show. Lee, real name Simon Brodkin, famously disrupted Fifa president Sepp Blatter’s press conference and stormed the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury to rap with Kanye West. Tickets for his show are £20 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Saturday, April 8

Garage blues trio Knuckle: Huddersfield band members, Jonny Firth, Ben Wallbanks and Rob Crisp, are back in town to play at The Parish, Kirkgate, (7pm) and promote their new self-released EP Strangers and Freaks at Vinyl Tap, John William Street, (3pm).

Table Top Sale in Longwood: St Mark’s Parish and Community Centre is holding a fund-raising charity sale from 10am until 2pm. Table hire is £10. For details call 01484 652942.

Tristan Dance Studios opening: The Huddersfield dance school is hosting an official opening of its new studios at Perseverance Mills in Lockwood Scar. Doors open at 10am, with sample dance classes in all styles available until 4pm.

Sunday, April 9

Hepworth Band concert: The band’s spring concert, Fairy Tales & Stories, starts at 3pm in Holmfirth Civic Hall. The programme is inspired by the words of Shakespeare, Burns, Kipling and Roald Dahl as well as magical musical tales such as Swan Lake, Lord of the Rings and Sleeping Beauty. Tickets are £8 from bbe.yapsody.com or 07885 251454.