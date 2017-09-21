Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Actors and musicians are wanted for a Christmas revue show planned by Huddersfield Thespians.

The town’s longest-running theatrical group has a script in place and is looking for performers prepared to take on cameo roles and parts in sketches as well as musicians able to support a handful of humorous musical numbers.

Sketchy At Best will be at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, from Tuesday to Saturday, December 5 to 9.

The show includes comedy sketches from some of the nation’s best-loved performers and writers, including Victoria Wood, The Goons, The Two Ronnies, Monty Python, Joyce Grenfell, Rowan Atkinson and Bob Newhart.

If you’re interested, apply (before Sunday, September 24) to casting@huddersfieldthespians.co.uk, and indicate what type of role you would be suitable for.