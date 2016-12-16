Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s still time to take in a panto – oh, yes there is!

We’ve checked availability on all the region’s major pantos and there are still a few seats to be had, but you’ll have to shop around.

Cinderella, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, until December 31: There’s very little availability left for the theatre’s first-ever professional panto.

However, small numbers of seats are still free for evening performances from December 27 to 30. Tickets are £10 to £17 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Peter Pan, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, until January 2: Tickets are still available for next week, mostly for evening performances. Tickets are £14. Visit calderdale.gov.uk/victoria for details.

Peter Pan, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, until January 29: The region’s big one has a long run and there’s still plenty of availability in January but if you want to catch the panto this month then you’ll have to sit in the upper circle. Tickets are £17 to £34.50. Visit bradford-theatres.co.uk for details.

Sleeping Beauty The Rock ‘N’ Roll Panto, City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds, until January 8: Only the odd seat here and there is still free for virtually every performance until this rock panto ends, so no room for large family groups. Tickets are £15 to £26. For details visit cityvarieties.co.uk

Dick Whittington, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, January 7 to 14, 2017: Huddersfield Light Opera Company’s annual panto is always popular with local audiences. Seats are filling up fast - best availability is on January 11, 12 or 13. Tickets are from £6 to £15 from thelbt.org.uk

Wakefield Sleeping Beauty, Theatre Royal, Wakefield, until Saturday, December 31: Only a few seats left for this one and it would be no good trying to take a large party. But, if you can get in, then tickets are from £13 to £22.50.

Visit theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk for details.