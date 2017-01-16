Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Despite the disruption caused by the £6.6m remodelling project, Calderdale’s Square Chapel Centre for the Arts has continued with programmes of entertainment and has recently launched its spring season.

Highlights include a visit in February by Falklands’ veteran Simon Weston, whose battle-scarred face became one of the most recognisable in the country. He will be telling his story, no holds barred, from the front line of action, where he received burns to 46% of his body, to his contented life today as a grandfather and inspirational speaker.

(Photo: Newcastle Chronicle)

The theatre is also offering the chance to see a John Godber comedy classic, April in Paris; Butterfly, a storytelling piece about mental illness; and, especially for young families, a re-imagining of the Norwegian fairytale Three Billy Goats Gruff. Music lovers can look forward to an appearance by Three Cane Whale, winners of the Best Folk Music Album 2016, and a gig in February that offers amateur musicians the chance to get up on stage and join the house band (email info@squarechapel.co.uk for details).

The arts centre has a regular programme of film screenings, which this season includes the Ken Loach movie I, Daniel Blake, about homelessness, and A United Kingdom, which portrays an interracial relationship that challenged the mores of 1940s society.

Public lectures are also an important part of the theatre’s seasons and, after Simon Weston’s appearance in February, continue with talks on Halifax Women and Branwell Bronte.

To celebrate it’s rebirth, the arts centre has designated a number of shows as ‘Pay What You Can’, which allows members of the public to judge for themselves what they can afford to pay, between £8 and £12. Tickets for most live shows fall into this price range. For full details of what’s on visit squarechapel.co.uk, call 01422 349422 or pick up a brochure from an information point (Huddersfield Library).