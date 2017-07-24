Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From an event linked to the Calderdale Boxing Day floods to a show paying tribute to MP Jo Cox, there’s a lot going on in Yorkshire this August.

Our guide to what’s on is in date order.

Saturday, July 29.

Landlines & Watermarks, Elland town centre: Performance artists, students from Brooksbank School and local people share stories that shaped the town, which is celebrating its 700th anniversary. The event, from 10am until 2pm, is one of six creative commissions that followed the Boxing Day floods of Calderdale towns and villages and which form the Landlines & Watermarks cultural programme.

From Saturday, July 29, until September 2017.

The Toy Box: From Pop to Present, The Civic, Barnsley: Internationally-known artists and designers are exhibiting toy-inspired artworks from the 1950s and 60s onwards. The show, which takes in photorealism, print, fashion, conceptual sculpture and photography includes a selection of Eduardo Paolozzi’s prints produced in the 1960s and 70s, and a piece entitled Companion by the American artist KAWS, whose work has been seen at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Barnsley artist Fabric Lenny is exhibiting a giant cardboard robot and the artist will be leading workshops for children. For details visit barnsleycivic.co.uk

Saturday, August 5.

Wrestling, Ossett Town Hall: Live wrestling with male and female contenders from the UK, USA, Italy and Scotland, including WWE UK Championship contestant Joseph Conners. Tickets are from £8 for children to £12 for an adult ringside place from 4gwuk.com

Humber Street Sesh, Hull: Huddersfield band Pillgrinns is one of 200 outfits playing at the UK’s biggest festival of rising music talent in the UK City of Culture 2017. Crowds of more than 30,000 people are expected at the event, which has 20 stages on the Hull Marina. For details visit humberstreetsesh.co.uk

Saturday, August 5, until August 19.

Gianni Morganti exhibition, St Thomas’ Church, Manchester Road, Huddersfield: The Italian/Yorkshire artist is giving his last local exhibition after 36 years of painting. The show is open every day from 10am until 4pm and includes landscape and fantasy works.

Wednesday, August 9, until Saturday, August 12.

Les Miserables, Jo Cox Theatre, Oxfam Wastesaver, Batley: The late MP for Batley and Spen was a theatre lover and her favourite show was Les Miserables. She also worked for Oxfam for eight years, so it’s entirely fitting that the newly-formed Batley & Spen Youth Theatre Company should be performing the musical as a tribute to the much-loved politician in a pop-up theatre space donated by Oxfam. The production has had creative input from West End musical performers. On Saturday, August 12, the 100 young people involved in the show will be performing a piece entitled More In Common, which celebrates the values of Jo Cox and has been devised the company. Box office services are being provided by the West Yorkshire Playhouse. Tickets are from £8, details from wyp.org.uk

Thursday, August 10.

Great Expectations, Oakwell Hall: The walled garden of the historic house in Birstall will become an outdoor theatre for a performance of the Dickens’ classic. Tickets are £10 to £15 and gates open at 6pm. Bring your own seating. Book on 01924 324761.

Willow Garden Club event, Meltham Carlile Institute: A talk by Friends of Meltham Pleasure Grounds and Edible Meltham starts at 7.30pm. Admission is £3 on the door.

Saturday, August 12.

Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve Open Day, Elland Road, Brighouse: See birds of prey, try pond dipping or take a guided walk around the nature reserve at this event from 10am until 4pm.

Sunday, August 13.

Ash in concert, Picturedrome, Holmfirth: Northern Irish Indie rockers Ash kick off their latest UK tour in the Holme Valley. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are £17.50 from picturedrome.net