Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Now until April 2016.

Laura Long at Cafe Ollo: Artist Laura Long created three-dimensional representations of childrens’ artworks to create her latest exhibition, which can be seen at the Media Centre, Northumberland Street, Huddersfield. Using knitting techniques, lace-making, embroidery and fabric collage, she produced copies of animal and insect drawings - 28 works in all.

Wednesday, February 15.

John Lewis in Huddersfield: Welsh Rockabilly hero John Lewis is touring with a show to promote his first solo acoustic album His Other Side. The former Rimshots member, a past winner of a British Country Music Award, is at The Corner, Market Walk, from 9pm. Entrance is free.

Thursday, February 16.

One Billion Rising: The fifth One Billion Rising event in Huddersfield - part of a movement to end violence against women - is at the Irish Centre in Fitzwilliam Street from 7pm and will feature a line-up of female poets, spoken word artists and musicians. Organisers say that in the new Trump era it seemed fitting to book only female entertainers, but the event is open to all. One Billion Rising, founded in 2013, has taken the theme of ‘solidarity against the exploitation of women’ as its theme for 2017. The event in Huddersfield is free – food is being provided by a number of local campaigning organisations.

Saint Joan, National Theatre Live: Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc in this production of George Bernard Shaw’s classic play, broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse, at 7pm. It can be seen at the Penistone Paramount. For details visit penistoneparamount.co.uk or call 01226 767532.

Boxwood, Brass and Battles: Two concerts by the period instrument ensemble at Huddersfield University will explore how music by Beethoven was heard during his life in post-Napoleonic Vienna. There are pre-concert talks at 12.30pm and 5.30pm in St Paul’s Hall on the campus, followed by performances of Beethoven’s Symphony No 7 and Battle Symphony respectively. For ticket details visit store.hud.ac.uk

Cinderella: Opera North’s new production of the Rossini work opens at Leeds Grand at 7pm. It’s one of three fairy tales tackled by the company this season and is sung in Italian with English surtitles. It can be seen until February 25.

Saturday, February 18.

Creedence Clearwater Revival: Tribute band The Creedence Collection revives the music of the 1970s band at The Playhouse, Halifax, from 7.30pm. Playing the best of CCR and John Fogerty, from Rockin All Over The World to Bad Moon Rising, the gig promises lashings of nostalgia. Tickets are £10 from halifaxplayhouse.org.uk or 01422 365998.

Monday, February 20.

Sister Act: The Craig Revel Horwood production of the timeless musical arrives at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford. X Factor winner Alexandra Burke stars as Deloris Van Carter in all evening performances. The show can be seen until Saturday, February 25. Tickets are £21 to £48 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Friday, February 24.

Good Dog: Britain’s leading African theatre company brings Good Dog to the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, at 7.30pm. The new play chronicles the life of a boy growing up in a multi-cultural London community in the early noughties. The inspiration for playwright Arinze Kene came from the riots of 2011 and what provoked them. Tickets are £8 to £14 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Saturday, February 25.

Bowie Experience: A tribute to the late, great David Bowie comes to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, for one night. The show celebrates the golden years of his career from Space Oddity to Heroes and features Laurence Knight in the title role. He’s been ‘doing’ Bowie for 18 years and says the aim is to faithfully recreate the sound and vision of Bowie’s orginality.Tickets are from £23 to £25 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.